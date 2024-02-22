Kristen leaves FBI: Most Wanted after season 4 - Possible reasons for departure explored

Fans of FBI: Most Wanted were left wondering about the circumstances behind the exit of Kristen Gaines, portrayed by Alexa Davalos, as the show entered its fifth season.

Alexa Davalos joined the cast of the show in season 3 as a replacement for the original cast member Kenny Crosby. She played the character of Kristen Gaines, who was a former Office of Naval Intelligence officer and FBI Special Agent.

Kristen was a crucial member of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, which was initially led by Jess LaCroix and is now overseen by Remy Scott.

Alexa Davalos reportedly left the show amicably

According to a report by Deadline in August 2023, Davalos was informed of her departure after finishing her last scene in season 4 a few months earlier. Although the actress may not have anticipated the exit, sources have described the conversation and departure as amicable.

The ongoing actors' strike made it unlikely for Davalos to address her exit publicly. Fans discovered that Nina Chase, played by Shantel VanSanten, replaced Kristen when FBI: Most Wanted returned in February 2024.

It is currently unclear why Kristen Gaines has left the show. Such cast changes can occur due to creative decisions or an actor choosing not to renew their contract. Financial reasons may also have played a role.

Fans are eagerly waiting for further details about Davalos' unexpected departure from FBI: Most Wanted.

Prior to her role in Most Wanted, Davalos gained recognition for playing Juliana Crain in four seasons of The Man In the High Castle on Amazon Prime Video.

The current cast of FBI: Most Wanted

Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson

Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase

Speaking about his character Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott to Collider, McDermott said:

"That was one of the things I really thought about when I took this job. The word procedural is somehow a dirty word for some because they feel like, “Well, that’s the case, and it’s the same thing.” I was actually excited about that because I always approach everything as if it’s math. I think life is math, and it’s a mathematical problem. "

He continued:

"I was like, “This is a really interesting thing because people already have these preconceived notions of what a procedural is. This is a great opportunity to mess that up, to actually have a character that feels and goes through things, and maybe goes too far and is invested. It’s not just a case-of-the-week.”

Where can you watch FBI: Most Wanted season 5?

The fifth season of FBI: Most Wanted will be available on CBS, either through the live broadcast or their website. Additionally, you can stream each episode the day after it airs on Paramount Plus. All previous seasons of the show are available to watch now on Paramount Plus.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 will air on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on CBS.

