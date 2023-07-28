"Kylie upgraded": Fans defend Timothée Chalamet as Travis Scott seemingly disses actor with Willy Wonka jibe on Utopia

Travis Scott has released his album Utopia this Friday, July 28, following which fans have been trending Scott's new art piece already. However, the reason why it is trending is not related to the music. It seems Travis is still not over his ex, Kylie Jenner, as he takes a jab at her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Although unconfirmed, netizens have speculated that snippets of the track Meltdown, which calls out "Willy Wonka" is actually referring to Timothée Chalamet, who will be appearing as the fictional character in the upcoming movie Wonka. At this point, several online users have shared their opinion on the same under Pop Tingz's Twitter post, with many speaking in favor of Chalamet.

Tímothee is a class act. A humble yet talented actor, a true gentlemen. He will leave his mark within Hollywood. Travis let's people die at his concerts, and continues to perform in the midst of it all. I would say Kylie upgraded!

According to Us Weekly, Travis and Kylie broke up in early January 2023.

Travis Scott's alleged lyrical response to Kylie and Timothée's rumored relationship sees netizens coming in support of the Wonka actor

Travis Scott's latest album, Utopia, has created much buzz in just a few hours of its release. The full album came out at midnight this Friday, where one particular song, Meltdown, has raised a lot of eyebrows. In this track, netizens believe Travis attempted to take a dig at Timothée Chalamet, Kylie's alleged new flame. Some of the lines from the song reads:

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b*tch"

According to E! News, Travis Scott's lyrics with "Willy Wonka" can be taken in reference with Chalamet's upcoming movie, Wonka, which set to be released on December 29, 2023. Here, the actor is playing a younger version of the titular character in the movie.

Aside from this, another line that became a hot topic among Twitter users was:

"Find another flame hot as me, b*tch please."

Netizens believe that this line may be addressed to his former partner, Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children. In reference to the song, fans assume that Travis Scott allegedly means Jenner cannot find another lover as "hot" as him.

Following this, internet users took to social media platforms to react to the claim as they discussed about the alleged diss.



My expectations were low to mid range but he blew me away with this. SO many great features, amazing production...it's nowhere near perfect but definitely top 5 albums of 2023. My favorite Trav album. TImothee diss docks a point though

7/10







Travis Scott is treating Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, like an oompa loompa on his new album "UTOPIA" … and wants his bm to know she'll never find another beau more lit than him!!!

Timothee may be hotter but he couldn't make Utopia

the timothee chalamet diss in utopia is killing me

News of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's alleged relationship was first shared by a gossip account

Rumors about the Oscar nominated actor Timothée Chalamet being romantically involved with reality TV star Kylie Jenner first shared by popular gossip account, Deux Moi. According to Glamour, Moi's Instagram story on April 6, 2023, started with "NEW COUPLE ALERT." An anonymous source of the gossip link confirmed that they have been dating since January, shortly after Kylie and Travis broke up.

Not many people believed the news at first as the two didn't have a reason to be linked together. However, the narrative shifted after The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star's car was pictured with in Timothée's driveway on April 13. The photos were posted by TMZ.

Moreover, the pair was first seen publicly interacting at Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023, for the Jean Paul Gaultier show. Deux Moi reposted a clip of the event with the pair laughing together and having a good time.

As of now, Kylie and Timothée are yet to confirm their relationship. Meanwhile, Travis Scott has not released any statements regarding Meltdown being a diss on Timothée Chalamet.