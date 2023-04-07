"Even more random than Kendall and Benito": Hilarious Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet memes erupt amid latest report 

Rumors are flooding like wildfire across social media platforms that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might be dating. The speculation first appeared on popular social media page Deux Moi. After many read the gossip, they were quick to take to Twitter to express their shock over the unexpected pairing. Several internet users flooded the internet with hilarious reactions to the potential couple. One of them read:
Social media page Deux Moi is best known for their blind items which reveal the hidden and sometimes salacious secrets of Hollywood. Recently, they took to their Instagram stories to announce that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are the latest couple. As per usual, the news was revealed by an anonymous source who claimed that they were certain that the rumor was true. However, at this point, with no confirmation, it must be taken with a grain of salt.
In Deux Moi’s first Instagram story about the duo, they claimed that- “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl… Kylie Jenner.”
In another blind item, a netizen claimed that the duo were going to attend Coachella together this year. The final blind item, which can also be considered the most shocking one, revealed that the alleged couple have been dating since January. The blind item read:
Despite their being no official confirmation from those involved, it would not come as a surprise if the pair were dating since January as the two industry legends met for the first time at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture show, which took place during the same month.
Netizens react to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet allegedly dating
The internet had a field day with the latest speculation. Many were thrown off by the two potentially dating. Evidently, they were not pleased with the news and created hilarious memes regarding the same. A few comments online read:
The youngest Kar-Jenner is not the first in the family to shock netizens with her dating life. On March 27, Page Six left the internet in a frenzy after revealing that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were possibly dating as well. Igniting the dating rumors, the pair were seen riding horses at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center last Sunday. Speaking about their alleged relationship, a source told People magazine:
“She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”
Kylie Jenner was famously linked to her baby father Travis Scott for the last five years. However, the pair called it quits in January. A source told US Magazine:
“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”
Prior to being linked to the mother-of-two, Chalamet was rumored to be dating Taylor Russell.