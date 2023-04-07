"Even more random than Kendall and Benito": Hilarious Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet memes erupt amid latest report 

Rumors are flooding like wildfire across social media platforms that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might be dating. The speculation first appeared on popular social media page Deux Moi. After many read the gossip, they were quick to take to Twitter to express their shock over the unexpected pairing. Several internet users flooded the internet with hilarious reactions to the potential couple. One of them read:

🏝️☀️🌊❤️ @badbunnytrellas Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!? Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!?😭

Social media page Deux Moi is best known for their blind items which reveal the hidden and sometimes salacious secrets of Hollywood. Recently, they took to their Instagram stories to announce that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are the latest couple. As per usual, the news was revealed by an anonymous source who claimed that they were certain that the rumor was true. However, at this point, with no confirmation, it must be taken with a grain of salt.

In Deux Moi’s first Instagram story about the duo, they claimed that- “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl… Kylie Jenner.”

Deux Moi’s Instagram story about the supposed couple (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

In another blind item, a netizen claimed that the duo were going to attend Coachella together this year. The final blind item, which can also be considered the most shocking one, revealed that the alleged couple have been dating since January. The blind item read:

DeuxMoi’s Instagram stories about the supposed couple (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

Despite their being no official confirmation from those involved, it would not come as a surprise if the pair were dating since January as the two industry legends met for the first time at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture show, which took place during the same month.

Netizens react to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet allegedly dating

The internet had a field day with the latest speculation. Many were thrown off by the two potentially dating. Evidently, they were not pleased with the news and created hilarious memes regarding the same. A few comments online read:

horace @gayandold Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet??? Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet??? https://t.co/2gzf7PjcHk

Kate @thekate_gatsby Live reaction of me reading the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news Live reaction of me reading the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news https://t.co/v2AZOveWGn

Kate @thekate_gatsby Timothée Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner???????? This is the end for me Timothée Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner???????? This is the end for me https://t.co/HXGJqGfACP

robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 @1992_rp “Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are dating”



“Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are allegedly dating”

“Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are dating” “Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are allegedly dating” https://t.co/PWn78Vzig9

Minnie 🦋 @eraofaqueen

First Kendall Jenner started dating Bad Bunny and now Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet.. Like seriously? Wtf? First Kendall Jenner started dating Bad Bunny and now Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet.. Like seriously? Wtf? 😭https://t.co/Ke0c7FI3Mn

cay @koralinadean timothee and kylie jenner? that doesnt even sound right timothee and kylie jenner? that doesnt even sound right https://t.co/fqS5MW2W75

amie @aamivv the streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF the streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF https://t.co/SdLAzwEebn

rissa @J0EYPOTTERS TIMMY AND KYLIE JENNER DATING RUMORS??????? NO NO NO NOOOOOOO TIMMY AND KYLIE JENNER DATING RUMORS??????? NO NO NO NOOOOOOO https://t.co/JhRwr57SL7

Dane McDonald @TheDaneMcDonald Streets are saying that Timothée Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner... Streets are saying that Timothée Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner... https://t.co/LMBCVxE5Pl

The youngest Kar-Jenner is not the first in the family to shock netizens with her dating life. On March 27, Page Six left the internet in a frenzy after revealing that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were possibly dating as well. Igniting the dating rumors, the pair were seen riding horses at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center last Sunday. Speaking about their alleged relationship, a source told People magazine:

“She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Kylie Jenner was famously linked to her baby father Travis Scott for the last five years. However, the pair called it quits in January. A source told US Magazine:

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Prior to being linked to the mother-of-two, Chalamet was rumored to be dating Taylor Russell.

Poll : 0 votes