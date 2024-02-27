Kyrie Irving x ANTA KAI 1 Artist On Court sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Kyrie Irving x ANTA KAI, 1 Artist On Court shoes recently appeared online. These shoes are entirely decked in a Purple/Pink/Grey palette.

The Kyrie Irving x ANTA KAI 1 Artist On Court rendition is set to enter the footwear scene on March 6, 2024, at 4 pm PST. These shoes will be traded with retailers like Sneaker Politics via ANTA's official website.

Following this, the release will happen via Extra Butter (on March 7) and Nicekicks (on March 9). The suggested retail price is $125 for the men's size.

More details about the Kyrie Irving x ANTA KAI 1 Artist On Court sneakers

Kyrie Irving has been working on his newest signature performance basketball sneaker since ANTA signed him in July 2023, following his departure from Nike in December 2022. The two companies have officially presented Kyrie's first ANTA athletic footwear, the Kyrie Irving x ANTA KAI 1, in the Artist on Court colorway.

Kyrie Irving's performance influenced this sneaker design, which has a dynamic shape that reflects his defying gravity gameplay. The Native American ancestry of Kyrie was the catalyst for the patterns seen over the shoe.

The ANTA KAI 1 now features Kyrie Irving's imprint and basketball enthusiasm, thanks to Irving's role as ANTA's chief creative officer. The layout of ANTA KAI 1 incorporates the player’s cultural roots and passion for basketball.

The Kyrie Irving x ANTA KAI 1 Artist On Court captures the essence of Kyrie Irving's electrifying play on the basketball court while also acting as a platform for an in-depth story that weaves together performance technological advances, cultural allusions, and narrative.

The ANTA insignia is subtly interwoven with the TPU upper of these sneakers to complement their overall style. Built to give athletes responsive padding without sacrificing speed or agility, the midsole technology is an integral part of the ANTA KAI 1's engineering philosophy. It's made to imitate how the foot naturally returns energy so players can keep playing longer.

Expand Tweet

The sneaker's color scheme is based on a design philosophy that draws inspiration from Native American symbolism and the psychological and physiological effects of different hues.

The sneaker's captivating blend of silver, reds, and oranges exudes vigor, embodying endurance and tenacity while symbolizing speed, agility, focus, and strength. The motivation to look for divine guidance and correction and an affinity to ancestral knowledge have influenced this choice.

A digital mashup of purples, reds, blues, and a touch of green makes a daring Pan-African statement while also reflecting Kyrie's lightning-fast and pinpoint court movements.

Beautifully encapsulating focus, the sneaker features a colorway representing the power of imagination and visualization: a rich teal base with vibrant orange.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Kyrie Irving x ANTA KAI 1 Artist On Court colorway that will be accessible in the next few days.