Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks has found a new shoe sponsorship deal after Nike terminated their contract last December. Irving has signed with Chinese sports brand Anta and was even named as the company's Chief Creative Officer.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Irving's five-year contract with Anta. Charania called it a unique deal because the Mavericks guard will have a lot of say about his shoe designs. He can also recruit other players and potential collaborators to help expand the company's reach in the United States.

"The lucrative new shoe deal for Irving will also give him the ability to recruit/sign players and other collaborators, and bring a level of manufacturing to the United States to kickstart ANTA’s process to fully distribute in US," Charania wrote.

Fans on social media were divided by Kyrie Irving's new shoe deal. Some were happy about finding a new sponsor after he was cut by Nike for promoting an anti-Semitic film on social media.

Others were just plain mean and thought that Irving will be playing in China after his contract with the Dallas Mavericks expires in three years.

This fan said:

"He's getting ready to learn Chinese."

One fan took a shot at Nike for replacing Irving with Ja Morant, who has been a PR nightmare over the past year:

"Nike dropping the best shoe deal besides Jordan's, Kobe's & Lebron's just to sign an athlete who is far more problematic is hilarious."

Jack 🇦🇺 @untuckedkai @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Nike dropping the best shoe deal besides Jordan’s, Kobe’s & Lebron’s just to sign an athlete who is far more problematic is hilarious. @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Nike dropping the best shoe deal besides Jordan’s, Kobe’s & Lebron’s just to sign an athlete who is far more problematic is hilarious.

Another fan just wanted to share a really popular meme when it comes to NBA players and China:

Here are other reactions and memes to Kyrie Irving's deal with Anta:

Hubie Talks Hoops @HubieTalksHoops @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Now we all know that this guy Kyrie Irving hopes to sell lots of pairs of his new signature Chinese shoe to the kids in the factories making Lebron’s signature shoe. @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Now we all know that this guy Kyrie Irving hopes to sell lots of pairs of his new signature Chinese shoe to the kids in the factories making Lebron’s signature shoe. https://t.co/2ctVxWhb68

Kyrie Irving reacts to new Anta deal

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving was pretty pumped up about his new partnership with Anta. Irving explained his decision to join the Chinese sports brand in an interview with Nick DePaula of Boardroom.

"I'm incredibly excited about this collaboration," Irving said. "The first step in becoming partners is to share the same dreams, goals, and missions. ANTA’s rapid development over the years, openness to creativity, willingness to embrace family and teamwork, expertise in areas like product innovation and manufacturing processes have left a remarkable impression on not just me, but also my A11Even team who will work side by side with me in creating something truly generationally special."

Irving's partnership with Anta will not only help the company in its expansion in the United States. The Dallas Mavericks star will also start holding youth basketball camps with the help of Anta around the world.

The first two countries that will hold camps are the US and China. Irving's first signature shoe collection with Anta is expected to be released next year, possibly in the first quarter.

