Damian Lillard is still a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager Joe Cronin is willing to wait months for the right package. However, former NBA player Matt Barnes thought that it was time for the franchise to return the favor to Lillard for his loyalty.

In a recent appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Barnes offered his take on Lillard's situation with the Blazers. The one-time champ admitted that loyalty is hard to come by in the NBA and the Portland franchise should do right by their superstar guard.

"He's helped the Blazers for 11 years," Barnes said. "I think the Blazers should help him although I understand this is a business, loyalty doesn't lie in professional sports at all. For your superstar to give everything he's had for 11 years, I think they should try to do what they can. Obviously, you're gonna need some compensation for a great player like him but I definitely think they should do the best they can to accommodate him.

"He's stayed loyal, he's been great for that city, not only on but off the court. A pillar in the community. Being a fan of Dame, him being a friend of mine, I just hope the best for him. If it is Miami or somewhere else, I just hope he has a chance to compete."

Damian Lillard requested a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers on July 1st. Lillard's preferred destination is the reigning Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat. That team needs a second scoring option next two Jimmy Butler, while Dame has hinted before that if he gets traded, he's open to moving to Miami.

Framework for Damian Lillard trade revealed

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat.

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly looking for at least three to four first-round picks for Damian Lillard, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Miami Heat has two first-round picks to offer and just needs a third team to acquire Tyler Herro in exchange for a couple more first-rounders.

"I think there are multiple teams that would trade at least one first-round pick for Tyler Herro," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "So then you're looking at maybe expiring contracts, potentially three first-round picks, maybe more, maybe other assets. Swaps, second-rounders, whatever else needs to be included for Damian Lillard. Now, the question is, if you're Portland, is that enough to move off Damian Lillard?" (h/t Sports Illustrated).

The Heat already prepared for the arrival of Damian Lillard by letting Gabe Vincent sign with the LA Lakers. They also dealt Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

