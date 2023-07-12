Devin Booker's first signature shoe with Nike called "BOOK 1" is set for release next year. The first images of the sneakers went viral on Twitter and fans were ruthless. Many did not like the design and thought it looked like Air Force 1s.

Sneaker News showed off an exclusive first look at Booker's signature shoe. It should be noted that these are just samples and may not be the final look. "BOOK 1" was designed with the old-school 1980s era of Nike basketball in mind.

Additional details about the shoe include the "BOOK 1" logo on the tongue and Booker's birth year 1996 on the heel pull tab. There are also three potential colorways slated for release next year, possibly called Black, Hemp and Metallic Red Bronze.

Fans on social media were quick to trash Devin Booker's first signature shoe and called out Nike for getting lazy. Some even thought that the "BOOK 1" did not look like basketball shoes. One fan even took a shot at Booker by mentioning Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

"Luka's son has horrible shoes," the fan tweeted.

This fan went as far as saying that Booker's signature shoe is the worst ever:

"These are legitimately the worst signatures I've ever seen."

Another fan pointed out its similarities to Air Force 1s and Nike being lazy:

"They look like performance air force ones. You're right the designs have been slipping lately."

One fan even went as far as comparing the "BOOK 1" to something Tommy Hilfiger made and sold at Clarks:

"Bro designed the tommy hilfigers/clarks specials."

This fan is hoping that the design is not real and Nike will release a different one:

"Hopefully this is fake cuz those are trash."

Here are some memes about Devin Booker's first signature shoes;

Devin Booker will have a lot of new teammates next season

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are looking to extend their championship window by surrounding Devin Booker and Kevin Durant with more talent. The Suns started the offseason with a bang by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards for a package involving Chris Paul.

Phoenix lost several role players in free agency but the front office led by James Jones was quick to build the roster's depth. The Suns have signed Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe, Drew Eubanks, Eric Gordon and Chimezie Metu. They also drafted Toumani Camara and brought back Damion Lee.

With the departure of Paul, Booker will likely shoulder more playmaking duties unless the Suns acquire a starting point guard. The three-time All-Star has cemented himself among the best shooting guards in the league in the past two years.

