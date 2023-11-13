Lainey Wilson Stanley Country Gold Tumbler: Where to buy, price, features and all you need to know 

Country singer Lainey Wilson is collaborating with iconic drinkware Stanley yet again to release the Country Gold tumbler. The first time the musician teamed up with the brand to release the Watermelon Moonshine bottle, they sold out in a record-breaking 11 minutes. One might expect the same to happen with their latest eye-catching creation.

Both Lainey Wilson and Stanley took to their official Instagram accounts to share that they are bringing fans a new rendition of their signature mug. In a caption, they wrote:

“Introducing Country Gold. Y’all loved our first collab so much we just had to do it again!”

Speaking about the Country Gold tumbler, Graham Nearn, the SVP of Product Creation and Design at Stanley said in a statement to Country Now:

“Lainey and Stanley began with the goal of attracting, engaging and capturing the imagination of Lainey and Stanley fans alike. Interpreting and innovating through Lainey’s Signature Style, the result is a brand new color finished with a fun hidden detail. Sparking flecks of soft gold shimmer are layered over deep burgundy hues. The teams also collaborated to create custom packaging, providing Stanley and Lainey fans with premium and innovative ways to experience Country Gold.”

How much does Lainey Wilson’s Country Gold Stanley tumbler cost?

The limited edition 40 oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Country Gold Tumbler is ideal to use for various occasions. It stands as a promising functional yet stylish accessory.

Country Now revealed that the tumbler will be available for purchase on Tuesday, November 14 from 12 pm EST. The product stands at a price of $55. Fans can purchase it through Stanley’s official website.

The collaboration features a deep-burgundy base tumbler with flecks of gold shimmer. Adding Lainey's personal touch, fans will be thrilled to see the initials “LW,” at the bottom of the bottle. It is also worth noting that the mug will be shipped in a custom limited-edition box.

The Bell Bottom Country box matches the tumbler by having a deep burgundy color with gold detailing. It also features a gold disco ball holding two peace signs and a cowboy in an all-white outfit to symbolize Lainey Wilson’s country roots.

The Stanley tumbler provides an ergonomic handle which lets one grip the bottle easily, especially for those who are always on the go. As with several Stanely mugs, the double-walled vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for up to 11 hours.

Speaking about their collaboration with the Grease singer, Stanley said on their official website:

“Lainey Wilson has a style all her own- one part 70s and two parts country glam. There’s a warmth and radiance to Lainey, a realness that shines in her lyrical storytelling, vintage taste, and signature bellbottoms.”

The company went on to add that their partnership “pairs perfectly with bellbottom Country when you’re on the road.”

Those who wish to ensure that they get the chance to purchase the tumbler can sign up with the brand to be notified when the mug is available for purchase.