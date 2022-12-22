Lainey Wilson goes viral: Dump Truck TikTok trend explained as singer shares hilarious meme 

Country singer Lainey Wilson has amassed a massive following in unexpected ways. The musician was flabbergasted after finding out that she went viral on TikTok due to her derriere. Now, her backside has become a trend in itself.

For those unversed, Lainey Wilson began her career in 2011 after making a move to Nashville. She has collaborated with genre megastars including Jason Alean, Morgan Wallen and Cole Swindell, among others. Her music has also featured on the hit show Yellowstone.

However, the reason she is currently becoming popular has little to do with her music. Fans noticed another one of her arsenals which has amassed her popularity online.

A video of Lainey Wilson performing at a concert has gone viral across social media platforms. The singer can be seen wearing cheetah-print bell-bottom pants. Many could not help but notice her backside in the fitted pants.

Zach the Halls @zmullis I keep seeing this country singer named Lainey Wilson on TikTok and whew buddy I keep seeing this country singer named Lainey Wilson on TikTok and whew buddy https://t.co/54pAHSSVSj

Netizens have since been talking about Lainey Wilson’s derriere endlessly online.

Lainey Wilson responded to her bottom going viral on social media

The 30-year-old singer found it hilarious that netizens were impressed with her behind. She took to Instagram to address the latest trend. In a video she explained that she cannot scroll through her TikTok For You page without see her “fat butt on everything.” However, she is glad that people have come across her and her career as a musician. She explained:

“Whatever brings the people in, whatever brings the people in, but I’m just lettin’ y’all know, go check out my record Bell Bottom County. Happy to have you either way, however you found me, I’m happy. I’m happy you’re here. And y’all see what I did there with the bell “bottom” country, see what I did? We didn’t even plan that, but you know what, the Lord has a way of working things out.”

The singer also took to her official Twitter account to upload a photoshopped image of herself riding a dumptruck. She also attached a fake driver’s license that included her height, weight, hair color, eye color and date of birth among other details. The singer created the meme of herself having a dumptruck as the vehicle is also metaphorically used to describe a person’s derriere. According to Urban Dictionary, Dumptruck is:

“A trending metaphorical term to describe a specific type of large “booty.” Dumptruck refers to a booty that typically exceeds the measurement of 40.”

The website also listed an example which read:

“Damn son! She didn’t just have a bubble butt, she had a dumptruck!”

Netizens react to Lainey Wilson going viral for her bottom

Internet users continued to praise the singer for her assets and found the trend hilarious. A few reactions to the same read:

Richy @reallyrichard_ i don’t like country music but someone named lainey wilson keeps showing up on my fyp on tiktok and i am looking 👁️ i don’t like country music but someone named lainey wilson keeps showing up on my fyp on tiktok and i am looking 👁️

Duchess Berea @BuhRayUhh Lainey Wilson dumpy truck trending on TikTok Lainey Wilson dumpy truck trending on TikTok 😂

Clayton (13 - 1) 🦅 @SkeletonsCanSee I don’t know who Lainey Wilson is but my TikTok FYP has become 40% her and one specific feature I don’t know who Lainey Wilson is but my TikTok FYP has become 40% her and one specific feature

Fantasy Jeanyus @FantasyJeanyus My entire TikTok feed today has been just one video after another of country singer Lainey Wilson’s My entire TikTok feed today has been just one video after another of country singer Lainey Wilson’s 🍑

Ghost of The Cline Shale 🌵 @earlefeel69 I’d never heard of Lainey Wilson until this season of Yellowstone. Now she’s all in in my TikTok algorithm. And it ain’t because of her singing… I’d never heard of Lainey Wilson until this season of Yellowstone. Now she’s all in in my TikTok algorithm. And it ain’t because of her singing… https://t.co/PjVHxfdLDM

Zach @zacht1999 Why is every TikTok I see on my FYP about Lainey Wilson??? I know she’s got a dump truck but damn enjoy the music at least Why is every TikTok I see on my FYP about Lainey Wilson??? I know she’s got a dump truck but damn enjoy the music at least 😂

Alex Hernandez @Monty5958 My whole TikTok is just Lainey Wilson’s butt My whole TikTok is just Lainey Wilson’s butt

Mr. Fusion @itsMrFusion Didn't know who country singer Lainey Wilson was, then her dump truck was suddenly all over TikTok and now she's extra famous.



Good for her. Didn't know who country singer Lainey Wilson was, then her dump truck was suddenly all over TikTok and now she's extra famous.Good for her.

As the singer continues to trend online for strange reasons, Wilson seems to have had a good year career wise. Along with releasing a new record, she also won the CMA for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She also made her acting debut in Yellowstone as Abby. It seems like the singer and newly turned actor has swiftly taken over the internet.

