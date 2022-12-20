Who was Charlie Monk? Country Radio Hall of Famer dies aged 84

Country Radio Hall of Fame member Charlie Monk, who popularly came to be known as The Mayor of Music Row in the Nashville music industry, died in Nashville on Monday, December 19, at the age of 84.

The cause of death for the music producer, songwriter, and radio personality has not been revealed. However, his family told Variety that Monk died peacefully at home.

Monk was recently inducted into the Country Hall of Fame in 2019 and acted as the host of SiriusXM’s country channels, including Prime Country and Willie’s Roadhouse. Monk was known for his unapologetic humor and for harmlessly roasting famous music personalities.

Speaking about his diverse career roles, Monk, in a statement to Country Aircheck in 2019, said,

“I’ve had a lot of careers — voice work, acting, songwriting, publishing and I’ve managed talent. I’ve told so many lies about my career, I never know which ones I should focus on.”

Charlie Monk's early life and career

Monk was born in Geneva, Alabama, on October 29, 1938, and had a rough childhood. As a child, he got a job putting promotional flyers on windshields for the town’s movie theater, according to The Tennessean newspaper. In high school, he swept floors at a local radio station in his hometown, for which he got $5 per week, after which he was involved in gigs as a DJ.

He went on to serve in the U.S. Army, but it didn’t last as soon became a DJ on WTBF radio while attending Troy State University.

In 1968, Charlie Monk married Royce and moved to Murfreesboro, where he programmed WMTS, one of Tennessee’s first full-time country format stations. He then found his way to Music Row and worked at the royalties-collecting agency ASCAP.

He promoted numerous country artists throughout his career, including Randy Travis and Kenny Chesney. He also helped kickstart the Country Radio Seminar in 1969. Monk helped build the careers of country artists, including Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.

In 2020, he spoke to the Tennessean and said:

"I’ve helped a lot of people achieve their goals. I found out I was better at touting other people than I was at touting me.I finally reconciled with the fact that I’m not a superstar. I ultimately became the best Charlie Monk there was. That’s great. I really feel that way."

Charlie Monk's accolades throughout the years

Apart from the Country Radio Hall of Fame, Monk has been inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame, and the University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame.

He has also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. In his honor, a street was named “Charlie Monk Lane” in his hometown.

Among Monk’s long list of accolades are the CLIO Award for commercial voice work, an Addy Award, awards from the Mobile Press Register, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, and the Nashville Association of Talent Directors.

He also received the CMA’s Joe Talbot Award for “outstanding leadership and contributions to the preservation and advancement of Country Music’s values and traditions” in 2021.

