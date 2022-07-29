Who does Lainey Wilson play on Yellowstone? Country artist cancels shows due to family emergency

On Wednesday, July 27, country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, who will play Abby in Yellowstone, took to her Instagram to announce the cancelation of her weekend shows in Iowa. In a statement, the Things a Man Oughta Know singer stated that she had to cancel due to a family emergency. She mentioned in the post:

"I'm unable to play this weekend's shows in Maquoketa, IA, and Arnold Park, IA. I'm so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren't critical. Please keep my family in your prayers."

Wilson did not reveal details about the family emergency in her initial post. However, just hours later, she posted a picture of herself with her father and requested her followers to pray for him. The caption read:

"My deddy [sic]. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer."

She further labeled her father as the toughest person she knows. The post insinuated that there might be some medical emergency with her father, Brian Wilson, who is a farmer in Louisiana. However, the nature or extent of the emergency is not known.

Lainey Wilson's relationship with her father

In multiple past interviews, Lainey Wilson (30) has praised her parents, especially her father. She has credited much of her work ethic and success to her father. In an early 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Wilson told the publication how things were while growing up on her father's farm in Louisiana. She said:

"I learned so much by growing up that way. I knew from a very young age that nothing comes easy."

Last month, Lainey Wilson paid tribute to her father on Father's day and posted a video on her Instagram page. In the caption, she credited her father as the person who taught her what it meant to roll "sleeves up and (to) get it done."

Not much public information is known about Wilson's mother.

Lainey Wilson as a country singer-songwriter and star of Yellowstone

Following her graduation from high school, Wilson moved to Nashville, Tennessee. At the time, she used to live in her camper trailer, which her father helped her to purchase. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old told the Taste of Country online portal:

"(My parents) helped me buy my camper trailer whenever I moved to Nashville in 2011."

After she played in some small shows for over two years, Wilson dropped her self-titled studio album in 2014. Two years later, she released her second studio album, titled Stronger, which peaked at the 44th position on the US Top Country Albums (Billboard).

In 2018, Lainey Wilson signed a deal with SONY/ATV, who received the rights to publish her upcoming songs at the time. She signed with BBR Music Group record label that same year. Last year, she won two awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards in the categories "New Female Artist of the Year" and "Song of the Year" for her track Things a Man Oughta Know.

Meanwhile, Wilson revealed last month that she was cast in the upcoming season of Paramount's Yellowstone. According to her IMDb profile, Wilson will reportedly play a character named Abby in the fifth season. The episode will be released on November 13. However, it is not known whether her character will be a recurring one in the series.

