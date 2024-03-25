Lala Kent introduces a nature-inspired ritual for expecting mothers

Lala Kent, a notable figure from the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, has sparked interest with her unique pregnancy ritual that connects deeply with nature. During her first pregnancy, Kent found solace and a spiritual bond in hugging a tree while hiking in her home state of Utah.

This act, which she described as receiving the tree's grounded and peaceful energy, became a cherished ritual she continued into her second pregnancy. Kent, embracing motherhood for the second time through intrauterine insemination (IUI), has shared her journey and the significance of this nature-inspired practice publicly, resonating with many for its simplicity and personal meaning.

Tree hugging and motherhood: Lala Kent’s natural approach to pregnancy

Lala Kent’s interaction with nature during her pregnancies reveals a ritual that goes beyond mere tradition. In the tranquility of Utah's landscapes, Kent experienced a profound connection with a tree during her first pregnancy. This encounter, where she hugged a tree to feel its strength and serenity, was not just an isolated moment but the beginning of a ritual she would carry into her future.

When Kent found out she was pregnant with her second child, she returned to nature, this time in Joshua Tree National Park, to replicate this meaningful experience. Alongside her daughter, Ocean, she embraced another tree, symbolizing the continuity and growth of this personal tradition.

Sharing a picture of hugging a tree when she was pregnant with her first baby in an Instagram story on March 15, she captioned,

“When I just found out I was pregnant with Ocean, I went to Utah, did a beautiful hike, and felt the need to hug this tree (it sounds weird I know)...I wanted to receive its energy — it’s grounded and strong. Peaceful. I wanted to pass that to my baby. I attribute a bit of her spirit to this moment…”

In another story on the same day, she shared a picture of her and her daughter hugging a tree while Kent is now expecting a second baby. The caption of the second story read,

“After I found out I was pregnant with my 2nd baby, I found a tree that spoke to me. This round we both got to receive it for our new addition. I’m a proud pregnant tree hugger”

Lala Kent's path to motherhood has been marked by deliberate choices and a strong sense of independence. After her relationship with Ocean’s father ended, she decided to start on the journey of single parenthood. Choosing intrauterine insemination (IUI) for her second pregnancy, Kent navigated the fertility process with determination.

Kent’s choice of prioritizing the well-being and future of her family over conventional family structures, highlights her pragmatic approach to expanding her family.

Lala Kent’s pregnancy and her nature-inspired ritual have garnered attention in the entertainment world and beyond. Her experiences, documented through social media offer insights into her life.

Originating from Salt Lake City, Utah, Lala Kent rose to fame through her appearance on Vanderpump Rules. Her real name, Lauren Elyse Burningham, hints at a life that once was before she embraced the moniker 'Lala' in the glitzy world of Los Angeles entertainment.

Final thoughts

Lala Kent’s story is one of personal growth, reflective of her journey in motherhood and her evolving identity in the public eye. Her adoption of a nature-inspired pregnancy ritual underscores her connection to her origins and her desire to impart these values to her children.