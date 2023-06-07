Latinos disapprove of the upcoming Adidas' Concha-inspired Superstar sneakers: "Culture destroyed making fun of Chicanos"

Adidas has always celebrated the holiday season, and to celebrate the upcoming National Puerto Rican Day on June 11, 2023, the label has launched Superstar "Concha" shoes. The sneaker makeover is inspired by the Latino culture and the eponymous Mexican sweet bread roll. However, the shoe's makeover was not appreciated by some Latinos.

The pair is given a round shape with a seashell-like appearance, just like the sweet bread roll, Concha. The crunchy topping of the bread has been recreated using wool-like material in a cloudy appearance.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks adidas Superstar "Concha" Pack releasing today in Mexico adidas Superstar "Concha" Pack releasing today in Mexico 😋 https://t.co/Lv33lgXovc

Unfortunately, the makeover didn't sit well with Latinos, with most feeling that the shoe was making fun of their culture or profiting off of it instead of accepting it. Many also felt the brand could have come up with a better shout out for Puerto Rican Day.

@gabo_lujan commented under the picture of Adidas Superstar Conchas, "Culture destroyed making fun of Chicanos" (Image via @nicekicks / Instagram)

Fans unimpressed by the Adidas Superstar "Conchas" sneakers

Many felt that Adidas was not respectful towards the culture and rather was just focused on profiting off of it. A few also commented how they didn't like the design of the shoes. One said it looks like pillows on the feet, while another said they looked like they were made out of wall insulation.

Fans react to the Adidas Superstar "Conchas" sneakers, which launched as a part of the Puerto Rican Day celebration (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another user commented that he thought the sneakers were not real and rather a joke.

One user also pointed out that instead of the many beautiful things in the Mexican culture, the German label chose a bread. They urged the brand to "go back to the drawing board" to reconsider their design choice.

Fans react to the Superstar "Conchas" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite the backlash, however, many fans were impressed by the sneaker. Some even claimed that they did not understand why the footwear lable was getting so much hate for its design choice.

Several people even expressed their enthusiasm about buyin a pair of these sneakers for themselves. One even said that they would wear the shoes while visiting their family in Mexico next year.

Latinos impressed with the Superstar "Conchas" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans react happily for the Superstar "Conchas" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Those who want a pair can avail them online via Adidas and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes