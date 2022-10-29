Latitude Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Latitude Festival has announced its lineup for its 2023 iteration.

The festival will take place in Henham Park, Suffolk from July 20-23. The headliners for this year’s Latitude festival include Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra. Check out the full lineup of the festival below.

The festival will also feature comedy, theater and an arts line-up, which is yet to be announced. Day splits and stage times will also be announced closer to the event.

A statement from the festival organizers reads as:

“Latitude has never been just about the music – it’s a culturally enriching experience and this year’s comedy, theatre and arts roster is set to be the festival’s most diverse yet.”

It further added:

“Across the festival a stunning bill of world-class dance, cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists will be announced in due course in an arts bill without boundaries.”

More details about Latitude Festival 2023 lineup and tickets

Latitude Festival @LatitudeFest Here are your first names for #Latitude2023 ! We can't wait to see you in July for a magical weekend of music, arts, comedy and more Here are your first names for #Latitude2023! We can't wait to see you in July for a magical weekend of music, arts, comedy and more ✨ https://t.co/q00PflpF80

So far, the following artists have been announced to perform at this year’s Latitude festival, with more acts likely to be announced soon.

Lewis Capaldi

Foals

Snow Patrol

The Kooks

Metronomy

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

The Big Moon

Black Midi

Lightning Seeds

The Proclaimers

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Young Fathers

Barclaycard and Three customers can access the Latitude 2023 tickets from November 2 at 9:00 am via the festival’s official website. The Latitude fan pre-sale will begin at 8:00 am on November 4 and the general sale will begin at 9:00 am from the festival’s website.

More about the headliners

Among the headliners at the Latitude Festival 2023 is English singer and songwriter George Ezra. He rose to prominence with the release of his hit single Budapest. In 2014, he released his debut album Wanted on Voyage, which reached number one in the UK, also simultaneously becoming the third-best-selling album of the year in the UK.

In 2018, Ezra released his second album titled Staying at Tamara's, which reached number one in the UK and within the top ten in eight other countries. The album featured hit singles including Paradise and Shotgun.

Ezra’s most recent work was his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid, which he released in 2022.

Also among the headliners is Scottish singer and songwriter Paolo Nutini. The artist released his debut album in 2006 titled These Streets, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums chart. It was followed by Sunny Side Up, which was released in 2009, debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

In 2014, Nutini released his third studio album titled Caustic Love, which debuted at number one on the UK Album Charts. In May 2022, he announced his fourth album titled, Last Night in the Bittersweet.

English rock band Pulp will also headline the Festival as part of their reunion tour, which is scheduled to take place in the UK and Ireland in 2023. The band is hitting the road again after 2012.

Poll : 0 votes