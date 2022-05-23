Paolo Nutini 2022 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Scottish singer and songwriter Paolo Nutini has announced his upcoming tour in support of his latest album, Last Night In The Bittersweet. The artist will perform in the UK from May till July, following which he will begin the European leg of the tour.
Paolo Nutini’s album Last Night In The Bittersweet will be released in the first week of July, eight years after his last album. The article below will discuss further details of his upcoming album and tour.
Paolo Nutini new album presale and 2022 Tour tickets
Fans can pre-order Paolo Nutini’s new album Last Night In The Bittersweet by 03.00 pm BST on Monday, May 23 to receive exclusive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The album pre-sale will open at 09.00 am BST, Tuesday, May 24 via Ticketmaster. The general tickets will be available from 09.00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, May 25.
Paolo Nutini 2022 Tour Dates
The singer's tour dates are as follows:
May 27 – Oban, UK at Corran Halls
May 28 – Oban, UK at Corran Halls
June 03 – Knebworth, UK at Knebworth Park ^
June 23 – Bristol, UK at Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre
July 05 – Montreux, CH at Montreux Jazz Festival
July 08 – Glasgow, UK at TRNSMT
July 15 – Brescia, UK at Anfiteatro Vittoriale
July 16 – Pistoia, IT at Pistoia Blues
July 19 – Rome, IT at Cavea
July 20 – Bologna, IT at Sequoie Music Park
July 22 – Servigliano, IT at NoSound Festival
July 23 – Trani, IT at Locus Festival
July 25 – Caserta, IT at Belvedere Di San Leucio
July 27 – Taormina, IT at Teatro Antico
August 21 – Limerick, IE at Milk Market
August 24 – Dublin, IE at Olympia Theatre
August 25 – Belfast, UK at Custom House Square
August 27 – Portsmouth, UK at Victorious Festival
September 09 – Malaga, ES at Andalucia Big Festival
September 24 – Berlin, DE at Lollapalooza Berlin
September 26 – Leipzig, DE at Täubchenthal
September 27 – Munich, DE at Neue Theaterfabrik
September 29 – Zurich, CH at X-Tra
September 30 – Milan, IT at Fabrique
October 02 – Cologne, DE at E-Werk
October 03 – Paris, FR at La Cigale
October 05 – Brussels, BE at Cirque Royal
October 06 – Luxembourg at Rockhal Club
October 08 – Amsterdam, NL at Paradiso
October 09 – Amsterdam, NL at Paradiso
October 22 – Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Warehouse
October 25 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace
October 28 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy 1
October 29 – Hull, UK at Bonus Arena
October 31 – Edinburgh, UK at O2 Academy
November 01 – Aberdeen, UK at Music Hall
^ = w/ Liam Gallagher
More about Paolo Nutini
Paolo Nutini is a Scottish singer and songwriter, and is slated to release his upcoming album, Last Night In The Bittersweet, eight years after his last album. A single from his latest album titled Through The Echoes premiered on YouTube on May 19, 2022.
His debut album was released in 2006 and was titled These Streets, followed by a second album in 2009, titled Sunny Side Up. Both albums were critically acclaimed and ranked in the top three UK Album Charts. Caustic Love, which was released in 2014, debuted at number one on the UK Album Charts and was certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in June 2014. However, the artist later went on a hiatus in 2017.