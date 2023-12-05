Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey announced her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 2024 via a post on her official Instagram page on December 4, 2023. Scheduled to be held from February 10, 2024, to August 7, 2024, the tour will take the artist to Ireland, the UK, continental Europe, and North America, respectively. The tour is in support of the singer's new album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Dublin, Cologne, Vancouver, and New York City, among others.

The presale for Laufey's tour will be available on December 6, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It can be accessed by registering for it on the singer's official tour site. General tickets will be available on December 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

As far as ticket prices are concerned, these have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website, Laufey, or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 2024 dates

Laufey released her second studio album, Bewitched, on September 8, 2023. The album has been a major success so far, peaking at number 3 on the Icelandic album chart as well as at number 17 on the Kiwi album chart.

Now the singer is set to bring her album to live audiences across the western half of the world in 2024 with her newly announced tour. The full list of dates and venues for Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 2024 is given below:

February 10, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at The Academy (Matinee)

February 10, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at The Academy (Evening)

February 11, 2024 — Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3 Galvanizers

February 14, 2024 — Manchester, UK at Albert Hall

February 15, 2024 — London, UK at EartH

February 16, 2024 — London, UK at EartH

February 17, 2024 — London, UK at EartH

February 20, 2024 — Paris, France at Le Trianon

February 21, 2024 — Brussels, Belgium at La Madeleine

February 23, 2024 — Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36

February 25, 2024 — Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen

February 26, 2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

February 27, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Astra Kulturhaus

February 29, 2024 — Milan, Italy at Magazzini Generali

March 3, 2024 — Lausanne, Switzerland at Les Docks

March 5, 2024 — Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

March 6, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

March 9, 2024 — Reykjavík, Iceland at Eldborg Harpa

March 10, 2024 — Reykjavík, Iceland at Eldborg Harpa

March 13, 2024 — London, UK at Roundhouse

April 8, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 9, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

April 12, 2024 — San Francisco, California at Masonic Theatre

April 13, 2024 — San Francisco, California at Masonic Theatre

April 15, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

April 18, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Winspear Opera House

April 19, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Bass Concert Hall

April 20, 2024 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

April 22, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at The Tabernacle

April 23, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

April 25, 2024 — Washington, DC at The Anthem

April 28, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theatre

April 30, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

May 3, 2024 — New York, New York at Radio City Music Hall

May 6, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

May 7, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Wang Theatre

May 16, 2024 — London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

June 25, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

June 28, 2024 — Ottawa, Ontario at Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 29, 2024 —Montreal, Quebec at Montreal International Jazz Festival

August 7, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at TBA

Laufey is best known for her debut studio album, Everything I Know About Love, which was released on August 26, 2022. The album peaked at number 15 on the Icelandic album chart.