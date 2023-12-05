Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey announced her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 2024 via a post on her official Instagram page on December 4, 2023. Scheduled to be held from February 10, 2024, to August 7, 2024, the tour will take the artist to Ireland, the UK, continental Europe, and North America, respectively. The tour is in support of the singer's new album of the same name.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Dublin, Cologne, Vancouver, and New York City, among others.
The presale for Laufey's tour will be available on December 6, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It can be accessed by registering for it on the singer's official tour site. General tickets will be available on December 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.
As far as ticket prices are concerned, these have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website, Laufey, or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster.
Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 2024 dates
Laufey released her second studio album, Bewitched, on September 8, 2023. The album has been a major success so far, peaking at number 3 on the Icelandic album chart as well as at number 17 on the Kiwi album chart.
Now the singer is set to bring her album to live audiences across the western half of the world in 2024 with her newly announced tour. The full list of dates and venues for Laufey’s Bewitched: The Goddess Tour 2024 is given below:
- February 10, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at The Academy (Matinee)
- February 10, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at The Academy (Evening)
- February 11, 2024 — Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3 Galvanizers
- February 14, 2024 — Manchester, UK at Albert Hall
- February 15, 2024 — London, UK at EartH
- February 16, 2024 — London, UK at EartH
- February 17, 2024 — London, UK at EartH
- February 20, 2024 — Paris, France at Le Trianon
- February 21, 2024 — Brussels, Belgium at La Madeleine
- February 23, 2024 — Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36
- February 25, 2024 — Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen
- February 26, 2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega
- February 27, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Astra Kulturhaus
- February 29, 2024 — Milan, Italy at Magazzini Generali
- March 3, 2024 — Lausanne, Switzerland at Les Docks
- March 5, 2024 — Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria
- March 6, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- March 9, 2024 — Reykjavík, Iceland at Eldborg Harpa
- March 10, 2024 — Reykjavík, Iceland at Eldborg Harpa
- March 13, 2024 — London, UK at Roundhouse
- April 8, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- April 9, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre
- April 12, 2024 — San Francisco, California at Masonic Theatre
- April 13, 2024 — San Francisco, California at Masonic Theatre
- April 15, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre
- April 18, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Winspear Opera House
- April 19, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Bass Concert Hall
- April 20, 2024 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall
- April 22, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at The Tabernacle
- April 23, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
- April 25, 2024 — Washington, DC at The Anthem
- April 28, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theatre
- April 30, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall
- May 3, 2024 — New York, New York at Radio City Music Hall
- May 6, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met
- May 7, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Wang Theatre
- May 16, 2024 — London, UK at Royal Albert Hall
- June 25, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
- June 28, 2024 — Ottawa, Ontario at Ottawa Jazz Festival
- June 29, 2024 —Montreal, Quebec at Montreal International Jazz Festival
- August 7, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at TBA
Laufey is best known for her debut studio album, Everything I Know About Love, which was released on August 26, 2022. The album peaked at number 15 on the Icelandic album chart.