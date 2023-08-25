Lauryn Hill Miseducation 25th anniversary tour: How to buy tickets, prices, dates, venues & all you need to know

Lauryn Hill is set to head on her most awaited The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. The tour is to celebrate the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill which was released in 1998, one of the biggest successes for the artist in her career. The album included Doo Wop (That Thing), Ex-Factor, and Lost Ones which were massive hits as well.

The hit album is also the first hip-hop record to win Album of the Year at the Grammys selling a whopping 10 million copies in the US. The upcoming tour will be after 25 years since the album's release and fans are awaiting to witness the legendary discography live again.

Citi card members get the initial opportunity to buy tickets starting on August 23. There is also a Live Nation presale afterward on August 24. The general public on-sale kicks off on August 25 on the Ticketmaster website. There will also be several VIP and venue-specific offers available to access early.

The ticket prices on the Ticketmaster website could range from $61 to over $201. Fans can check more information on ticket prices ranging from the type of ticket on the Ticketmaster website. The artist's official website also mentions that fans could RSVP for the the tickets via Bands In Town website.

Fans can also check for seats and deals for the artist's tour tickets via the StubHub website, where orders are fully guaranteed through the platform's FanProtect program. Fans can get tickets for Lauryn Hill's overseas events via Viagogo as well.

Lauryn Hill Miseducation 25th anniversary tour: Dates and venues

The tour's North American leg will also feature the original rap trio, Fugees with Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. The Jamaican singer Koffee will join Lauryn Hill on tour in Australia. The upcoming tour will kick off on September 8 in Minneapolis, MN, and will head to North America and Australia.

Here are the dates and venues of the artist's 2023 tour.

September 8 Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake

September 23 New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

October 1 Gold Coast, AUS – Promiseland Festival

October 3 Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

October 5 Sydney, AUS – Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

October 7 Auckland, NZ – Eden Festival

October 17 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (with Fugees)

October 19 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays (with Fugees)

October 21 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

October 23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

October 26 Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

October 28 Chicago, IL – United Center (with Fugees)

October 30 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

November 2 Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

November 5 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (with Fugees)

November 7 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

November 9 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

More on Lauryn Hill Miseducation 25th anniversary tour

The artist mentioned in a press release about her deep connection to the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. She stated that the album is and was a love song to her parents, family, people, musical and cultural forebears, teachers, loves, and her Creator. The artist added she wrote love songs and protest songs about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved her.

The singer mentioned that she was confident that her inspiration would resonate with people who had been led to believe that songs of that kind could 'only live in the past.'

The artist also mentioned that she felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn't belong in 'certain places.' Lauryn Hill stated that she loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity, and 'LOVE leading the way.'

Fans can mark their calendars to get tickets for Lauryn Hill's tour to witness versatile artists and performances.

