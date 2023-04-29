Lauv Asia Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Lauv has announced his highly anticipated Asia tour, The Betweens Albums Tour. This will be a chance for fans to catch the rising star live and in person, as he brings his signature sound and style to cities throughout the region in August and September.

The news was announced through his Instagram handle on April 28. Lauv will cover a number of countries including Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, and more in his upcoming tour.

Tickets for the majority of his tour dates will go on sale on May 5, with festival dates already on sale. Fans can find tickets to his shows via LiveNation Asia.

Here are the ticket price ranges for each of the shows:

Singapore concert:

S$158

$138

$118

Cebu concert:

₱4,950

₱2,750

Manila concert:

₱7,500

₱6,250

₱5,250

₱4,750

₱4,250

₱3,500

₱2,500

₱2,000

₱1,000

Malaysia's concert ticketing details are yet to be announced.

The Lauv Asia Tour will begin in Tokyo and end in Manila

Lauv will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Tokyo which is slated to take place on August 19, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Manila concert on September 11, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the tour:

August 19, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

August 20, 2023 – Osaka, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

August 23, 2023 – Hong Kong – Hall 10, AsiaWorld Expo

August 26, 2023 – Bangkok, Thailand – Ballroom Hall 1–4, QSNCC

August 29, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea – KSPO Dome

August 31, 2023 – Taipei, Taiwan – Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall 1

September 03, 2023 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Soundrenaline Festival

September 05, 2023 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

September 07, 2023 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre

September 09, 2023 – Cebu City, Philippines – Waterfront Hotel

September 11, 2023 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Lauv is an American singer-songwriter known for his popular single I Like Me Better

Lauv is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was born on August 8, 1994, in San Francisco, California, as Ari Staprans Leff. He began his music career in 2015 and gained widespread attention with his debut single The Other in 2015. Since then, he has released several successful singles and two studio albums, including How I'm Feeling and How I'm Feeling Pt. 2.

In terms of awards and recognition, he has received several nominations and won multiple awards for his music. In 2019, he was nominated for the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Push Artist and the Teen Choice Award for Choice Electronic/Dance Song for i'm so tired with Troye Sivan

In 2020, he won the BMI Pop Award for I Like Me Better and was nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Pop Artist. He also won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Virtual Live for his Lauv Live in Concert - How I'm Feeling World Tour livestream concert.

Additionally, Lauv has been recognized for his philanthropic work in the mental health field. In 2020, he launched the Blue Boy Foundation, which aims to provide support and resources for people struggling with mental health issues. Overall, the singer's music and advocacy work has made a significant impact, and he continues to be a rising star in the music industry.

Poll : 0 votes