Law and Order Organized Crime season 3 episode 21 air time, release date, and plot explored

Law and Order Organized Crime season 3 episode 21, titled Shadowerk, is set to premiere on NBC on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 7 pm ET (tentative time). The show is a spinoff to the critically acclaimed Law and Order franchise and entails the story of Detective Elliot Stabler, a former member of the Special Victims Unit, as he returns to the NYPD after the murder of his wife.

Every episode of the show sees the detective venture into a new case, a concept that has caught the attention of mystery lovers worldwide. The show has been subjected to positive reviews by both viewers and critics alike and has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Law and Order Organized Crime season 3 episode 21: Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson team up

The show released the promo for the upcoming episode and fans can hardly wait as the episode will be a crossover between Organized Crime and Special Victims Unit from the Law and Order franchise.

The episode will entail the story of an unsolved murder that is connected to a r*pe investigation in the Special Victims Unit show and therefore, the two lead protagonists of the show, Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, will team up to solve the case.

Not only that, but the episode will also feature Amanda Rollins (played by Kelli Giddish), a fan-favorite character from the past, who will be approached by Olivia Benson for help in the case.

Amanda Rollins was a former Special Victims Unit cop but she now works as a college professor. It will be interesting to see how the show manages to explore her character in particular.

Here's the official synopsis of Law and Order Organized Crime season 3 episode 21:

"When DNA from an SVU rape investigation connects to an OCCB unsolved murder, Stabler and Benson uncover a revenge-for-hire scheme on the dark web. While Bell and Jet follow the money trail to expose the website’s anonymous creator, Stabler asks Professor Rollins for help with a key clue."

The show's previous episode, titled Pareto Principle, saw Elliot Stabler and Ayanna Bell delve deep into a brutal murder that could be connected to a series of bank heists.

The show promises to deliver yet another entertaining episode that'll surely keep viewers guessing until the very end.

Law and Order Organized Crime plot and cast

The show follows the story of Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni), a former member of the Special Victims Unit, who returns to the NYPD after the devastating loss of his wife. We see the fan-favorite character solve a gripping new case every episode. The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of Capt. Olivia Benson, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning."

Law and Order Organized Crime is also host to an insanely talented cast, including Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and many others.

Catch the upcoming episode of Law and Order Organized Crime on NBC on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes