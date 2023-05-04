Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 20 is expected to air on NBC on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 7 pm ET (tentative time). A spin-off of the iconic Law & Order franchise, Organized Crime explores the life of the fan-favorite character Elliot Stabler. He joins the titular department following the murder of his wife.

It depicts how he manages to cope with the new environment whilst trying to rebuild his life. The show stars Christopher Meloni in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The show has already been renewed for a fourth installment.

NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 20 will focus on Stabler and Bell trying to solve a brutal murder case

The promo for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 20 offers a peek into the various pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Pareto Principle, the upcoming episode will focus on Stabler and Bell delving deep into a brutal murder that could be connected to a series of bank heists.

However, cracking the mystery isn't as easy as they'd thought as they desperately try to make a case against the suspect. Here's a brief description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The Feds call in Bell and Stabler when they suspect a gruesome murder could be connected to a string of bank robberies; when a DNA match is tied to a suspect with the perfect alibi, the team struggles to make a case against him.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the storyline for the upcoming episode. The previous episode, titled A Diplomatic Solution, focused on the team trying to find the culprits responsible for an assassination attempt on a UN diplomat.

Meanwhile, Reyes and Whelan discover a pivotal clue from the city's tunnel system that could prove to be crucial for the investigation. With several more interesting events left to be unpacked, fans can look forward to more thrilling episodes this season.

More details about Law & Order: Organized Crime plot and cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows Elliot Stabler whose life takes a tragic turn following the murder of his wife. He returns to the NYPD and joins the Organized Crime unit. The rest of the series depicts the various cases he deals with whilst also exploring his eventful personal life. Rotten Tomatoes describes the action show as:

''Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of Capt. Olivia Benson, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.''

The synopsis further states:

''However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler joins the new task force taking on NYC's most powerful crime syndicate -- a case that has become deeply personal for him -- all while trying to rebuild his life, his family and his career as a police officer.''

The star cast is led by actor Christopher Meloni, who plays the lead role. The remaining key cast members include actors like Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 on NBC on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

