Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3 release date and time

Chad Feehan’s Lawmen: Bass Reeves was slated to be released on Sunday, November 5, 2023, with two episodes. The Paramount+’s latest original series is a new addition to the Western biopic drama category. The series is based on the true events centering on the eponymous historical figure Bass Reeves, a former enslaved who became an American lawman and was among the first Black deputy U.S. Marshals.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves was announced in September 2021, when the news that Taylor Sheridan was developing a TV series based on Bass Reeves starring David Oyelowo got out. Initially, the series was temporarily titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story as it was eventually brought up as a prequel to Yellowstone, but later, it was confirmed that the series wouldn’t take place in its universe.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3: Everything we know so far

Release date and time for selective regions

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3 will be released this Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. All the latest episodes of the new Western drama will be dropped weekly on Paramount+, the acclaimed streaming platform that also includes Yellowjackets, Mayor of Kingstown, and more.

Below are the release dates and timings for Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3, along with the corresponding timezone:

Pacific Time: Sunday, November 12, 12 am

Central Time: Sunday, November 12, 2 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, November 12, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, November 12, 8 am

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, November 12, 9 am

Australian Eastern Time: Sunday, November 12, 7 pm

Eastern European Time: Sunday, November 12, 10 am

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 1 and 2: A brief recap

Part 1

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 1 kicked off by showcasing the American Civil War, where Bass Reeves, obeying his master George Reeves, marched along with the Confederate army and achieved success in battling against the Union forces.

After a minor dispute with the General of the Confederate army, George headed back home with Bass. George offered Bass a ticket to his freedom, proposing that he would set Bass free if he managed to defeat him in a game of Poker. Bass was infuriated when he discovered that George cheated during the game.

Due to his master’s false promise and deceit, Bass knocked George unconscious and later fled after bidding goodbye to his wife, Jennie. After days of running and suffering from hunger, Bass fell unconscious, only to find himself waking up and finding himself rescued by a woman named Sarah. Days passed by, and Bass continued his stay with Sarah and Curtis.

One fated day, Bass encountered Esau Pierce, the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles, who was being transported as a prisoner. Esau managed to escape after his allies orchestrated a surprise attack. Unfortunately, in the midst of the chaos, Curtis found himself caught in the crossfire.

After a few days, Bass returned to his master’s estate, looking for Jennie. Through one of George’s mistresses, Bass discovered that his wife left a long time ago. Following her trial, Bass reunited with Jennie and discovered that he had a daughter.

Part 2

Bass started living on the outskirts with his wife and children, making ends meet by farming, but unfortunately, the locust infestation made things difficult for him and his family. One fated day, he was approached by Sheryl Lynn, a Deputy U.S. marshal, who wanted to offer him a job due to his capability to converse in the Choctaw language.

Initially, Bass wasn’t willing for the new job, but his wife persuaded him to accept it. The next day, while Bass rode along with Sheryl, they were attacked by some criminals whom they successfully defeated without a swear.

While resting on their journey to a possible location of One Charlie, Sheryl explained his deep-seated hatred for Native Americans, stemming from an ambush where many of his fellow troops were killed. The next morning, Bass and Sheryl arrived at the house of Charlie’s only family member, his cousin, who gave his hideout location to Bass.

After reaching the location, Bass and Sheryl asked Charlie to surrender, but in response, he started shooting. While Bass was trying his best to ask Charlie to surrender peacefully, Sheryl ignited the house in flames, and Charlie with it by throwing Molotovs. Infuriated by the injustice, Bass punched Sheryl out of anger and left without getting his compensation.

After returning home and finding that his wife bought a piano on loan, Bass unveiled to Jennie that he left his job and would find a way to pay for the instrument. After a few days, Sheryl arrived with his man at Bass’ house just to let him know that his earnestness caused Judge Parker to appoint him as a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

What to expect from Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3, titled Part 3, will be seeing the debut of the legendary actor Donald Sutherland as Isaac Charles Parker. Renowned widely by his moniker “Hanging Judge,” Judge Parker was another historical figure who served as a judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas and sentenced several criminals to death.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3 will also see Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow, who will be Bass’ new partner, tagging along with him on a new mission assigned by Judge Parker. The episode will see the beginning of Bass Reeves’ journey as a Deputy U.S. Marshal, where he will bring the offenders to justice.

