Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone cast list: Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and others star in Stephen King film

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is set to hit Netflix on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The film, based on a Stephen King novella of the same name, revolves around a teenager who can communicate with his deceased elderly friend. It is directed by prominent filmmaker John Lee Hancock. Here's a brief description of the film, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''In Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Craig, a young man who befriends a reclusive billionaire named Mr. Harrigan. Tragically, Mr. Harrigan is not long for this world. (That’s not a spoiler, we promise.) When the old man passes away, Craig soon finds he’s able to communicate with his deceased friend, via Mr. Harrigan’s titular phone. What happens next has to be seen to be believed.''

The movie stars Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland in the lead roles, along with many others in pivotal supporting roles. Keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the film.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone cast boasts of some stellar performances

1) Jaeden Martell as Craig

Actor Jaeden Martell essays the lead role of Craig in Mr. Harrigan's Phone. Martell brilliantly captures the complex shades of Craig with remarkable ease. Apart from Mr. Harrigan's Phone, the 19-year-old actor has starred in another popular Stephen King film, It. His other acting credits include Defending Jacob, Knives Out, and Metal Lords, to name a few.

2) Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan

Legendary actor Donald Sutherland stars as Mr. Harrigan in the film. Craig befriended Harrigan, but things take a dramatic turn when the two continue to communicate after the latter's death. Sutherland looks in fine form in the trailer, and viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the veteran actor. His other memorable shows and films include Citizen X, M*A*S*H, The Undoing, and many more.

3) Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ms. Hart

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste will appear in the role of Ms. Hart in the movie. Ms. Hart is a biology teacher who shares a loving relationship with her student, Craig. Howell-Baptiste has appeared in Netflix's The Sandman, The Good Place, and Killing Eve.

4) Joe Tippett as Craig's father

Joe Tippett stars as Craig's father in the film. He is still not over his beloved wife's death and deeply cares about his son. Apart from Mr. Harrigan's Phone, Tippett has starred in films and shows like Mare of Easttown, Rise, and Patsy & Loretta, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film features many others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Cyrus Arnold as Kenny Yankovich

Iván Amaro Bullón as Sheriff Deputy

Carl Zohan as Funeral Goer

Colin O'Brien as Young Craig

Caitlin Shorey as Young Margie

Director John Lee Hancock, who's also written the film, has directed several popular and acclaimed movies like The Rookie, The Little Things, The Highwaymen, The Blind Side, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Mr. Harrigan's Phone on Netflix on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

