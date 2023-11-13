Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sticking to its schedule, Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4 will be released on Sunday, November 19, at 12:00 am PT on Paramount+.

The latest developments in the series saw Bass finally becoming a Deputy U.S. marshal and going on his first ride, which gained him valuable insights into his job profile and the types of criminals he will encounter in the future.

With three episodes released, Bass has gone through an amazing character development, where he’s gradually getting the hang of trusting others. Despite frequently grappling with moral dilemmas, he's learning to preserve and uphold the law, as well as adhere to the ethical codes of his profession as a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4 Release date and time for selective regions and where to watch

As mentioned above, Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4 will air on Sunday at 12:00 am PT. Paramount+, the acclaimed streaming platform, will be streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively on its platform.

Below are the release dates and timings for Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, November 19, 12 am

Central Time: Sunday, November 19, 2 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, November 19, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, November 19, 8 am

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, November 19, 9 am

Australian Eastern Time: Sunday, November 19, 7 pm

Eastern European Time: Sunday, November 19, 10 am

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3: A brief recap

After making it to Fort Smith and meeting Judge Parker, Bass took the oath and officially became a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

A few moments before, while he waited his turn to meet Judge Parker, Bass encountered a young African-American boy who was accused of robbery and killing his master. The boy requested Bass for help, but there was nothing much he could have done for him.

After getting his first assignment through Florence to catch an outlaw named Billy Crow, Bass met Garrett Montgomery, who wanted to tag along with him as a posseman.

After the duo arrived at Checotah, Garrett guided Bass to a nearby tavern. Bass eventually learned about Garrett’s habit of gambling and his piling unresolved debts.

Bass tried to conduct his own investigation into the whereabouts of Billy Crowe, subtly gleaning information from a member of the Underwood gang at the tavern while engaged in a game of Poker, employing his intelligence in the best way possible. After getting their hands on Crowe, Garrett and Bass headed back to Fort Smith.

On their way, they opted to take a break, deciding to rest for a while before continuing their journey to Fort Smith in the morning. During the stop, Crowe proposed a deal to give away the location where he and his crew hid the money and jewels as ransom.

That caught Garrett’s attention, but Bass stood resolute in bringing Crowe to justice, which led to an argument.

The three eventually got ambushed by the Underwood gang, resulting in Garrett’s death.

After eliminating all members of the gang, Bass headed to Fort Smith with Crowe and handed him over to the law authorities. Later, Bass attended the hearing of the boy he had met earlier outside Judge Parker’s office and was sentenced to be hanged by the neck to death.

After meeting Judge Parker in his office, Bass conveyed his opinion of putting Crowe on the path of redemption, but he didn’t take the convict’s confusion as his defense. Bass was relieved from all the stress after he discovered that his fifth child was born.

What to expect from Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4 post-credits scene glances at the upcoming events, showcasing Bass embarking on another assignment where he will likely be dealing with a notorious slave catcher nicknamed Mister Sundown.

As one of the yet-to-be-introduced characters from the upcoming episode explains, Mister Sundown is regarded as a mysterious individual who usually hunts his prey during the nighttime.

As Bass becomes entangled in yet another complex situation, it will eventually set the stage for an intriguing and potentially challenging confrontation in the episodes to come.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4.