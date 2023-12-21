Lawmen: Bass Reeves - How many children did Bass have? Explained 

Bass Reeves, a known lawman from the Wild West era, made a name for himself in law enforcement and embraced the role of a devoted family man. He and his wife, Nellie Jennie, had 11 children. The children - Sarah, Robert, Harriet, Georgie, Alice, Newland, Edgar, Lula, Benjamin, Homer, and Bass Jr. - each forged their unique paths that reflected the complexities of their era.

Some followed in their father's footsteps and pursued careers in law enforcement, while others encountered challenges and experienced heartbreaking tragedies.

Reeves' story and that of his family is unlike any other Old West tale. This is because it brings in a broad historical context in which personal struggles and triumphs are entwined, thus accentuating how one family can be resilient and diverse simultaneously. As his legacy as a lawman persists, so does the narrative of his family, presenting America’s transformative period from numerous angles.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is a historical drama series that premiered on Paramount+ on November 5, 2023. This series is based on the life of Bass Reeves, who was one of the first Black deputy U.S. Marshals west of the Mississippi River.

All you need to know about the number of kids the legendary Black Sherriff, Bass Reeves, fathered

Bass Reeves, an African-American sheriff of legendary proportions and revered in the annals of law enforcement in the American West, had a large family with his wife, Nellie Jennie. They were blessed with eleven children as a couple. Among them were Sarah (Sallie) Reeves, Robert Reeves, Harriet Reeves, Georgia A. Reeves, Alice Mae Reeves, Newland Reeves, Edgar Reeves, Lula Reeves, Benjamin Bass Reeves, Homer Reeves, and finally Bass Reeves Jr.

The children of Reeves had intricate lives, mirroring the complexities of their era. For instance, Robert Reeves worked alongside his father as a deputy, but sadly met his demise in a locomotive accident. Robert's children, Mary, pursued a career as a school teacher, while Rothery found his passion in music.

Georgia relocated to Los Angeles and was mentioned in Bass' will, suggesting she lived until 1913 and had a child. Sallie, the eldest among them, had a son named Charley and was married to Green Sanders.

As for Alice, she had a son named Newell with her husband, James Green, before tying the knot with Augustus Spahn.

One of Reeves' sons, Benjamin, ended up in prison for killing his wife. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Another son, Edgar, tragically lost his life in 1913 in Oklahoma City. Newland also found himself imprisoned at one point and was eventually pardoned in 1899.

Lula passed away from epilepsy when she was 17 years old in 1889. As for Harriet, not much is known about her life, although she is listed in the 1880 census records. The impact of this family stretches beyond its immediate members.

For instance, Reeves' great nephew, Paul L. Brady, became a civil rights advocate and federal administrative law judge.

Additionally, descendants like Willard Reeves, an NFL player who is Bass' great great great grandson, and his son Ryan Reeves, who currently plays in the NHL - all of them can trace their ancestry back to Bass Reeves. The in-depth portrayal of Reeve's children provides a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of his family, reflecting the layered nature of American history during that specific era.

Did Bass have a second wife?

Reeves himself married twice in his lifetime. His first wife, Nellie Jennie, married him in 1864 and died in 1896. They had eleven children, whose names have already been mentioned before.

Following Nellie Jennie's death, in 1900, Reeves married Winnie Sumter. The second marriage lasted until Bass Reeves passed away in 1910, but did not produce any more children.

Winnie Sumter had previously given birth to Estella, her daughter. After the death of Reeves, she took her child to Los Angeles and stayed there until she died in 1918.

The marriages of Reeves and the subsequent families he formed are an important part of understanding the life of this legendary figure.

Are there any surviving descendants of Bass Reeves?

One of his descendants is Ryan Reeves, who plays his professional trade in ice hockey as a forward in the NHL. Born in Winnipeg, Canada in 1987, Ryan Reeves has turned out for different NHL franchises including Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and New York Rangers where he has done nothing else but be an enforcer in the sport.

This association between Bass Reeves and Ryan Reeves is particularly fascinating in tracing how the legacies of historical figures can be transmitted through those who are left behind, albeit in different fields.

Bass Reeves was known on the American frontier as a fearless lawman, whereas his descendant, Ryan Reeves, made a name for himself in the NHL.

Another noteworthy descendant is Reeves' great-nephew, Paul L. Brady. Brady was appointed in 1972 as the first African-American ever to sit as a federal administrative law judge, and has also written about his great-uncle.

What is the Lawmen: Bass Reeves series all about?

The series' storyline, created by Taylor Sheridan and starring David Oyelowo in the role of Reeves, offers an intimate look at the highs and lows of Reeves' life and career.

It notably gained good fee­dback, reflected in its 81% approval score­ on Rotten Tomatoes. The high score­ shows how well it depicts Ree­ve's impressive law enforcement life and the­ intricate, socio-political time he live­d in.

Primarily meant as a Yellowstone unive­rse story, the serie­s independently share­s its tale. It uses the Bass Re­eves Trilogy written by Sidne­y Thompson to give depth to its historical story.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is currently streaming on the streaming platform, Paramount+.