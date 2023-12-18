Will there be Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

With Baas’s relentless pursuit finally ending after he hunts down Mr. Sundown, the notorious slave catcher, unveiled to be none other than Esau, the hype for Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 is soaring. Over the course of its run, the series garnered immense praise for beautifully depicting the journey of the eponymous historical figure, who was one of the first U.S. Deputy Marshal.

Given the eight-episode season couldn’t really sum up the valorous tales of Bass Reeves, the anticipation for Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 is reaching a fever pitch among fans. Recently, in an interview with Digital Spy, the director of the series, Damian Marcano, disclosed what he has planned for the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Lawmen: Bass Reeves series.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 is in the cards, but there’s a catch

During the interview, Marcano revealed that he almost saw the request for Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 because he himself fell in love with each and every aspect of the series, from the story to the set location. He also admired David Oyelowo’s portrayal of the eponymous Black Sheriff.

However, despite relieving by subtly hinting at a sequel on the horizon, Marcano stated that David Oyelowo’s might not appear in the upcoming installments. Here’s what the director had to say:

I would love for it to be… I thoroughly fell in love with the subject matter and with our filming location. You know, I think in this business, if it becomes a problem, if enough people want to watch this, then guess what? There will be more.

He further said:

Obviously, as of this point, it is an anthology series that will sort of cover a different lawman in each series, but David Oyelowo has definitely set the bar high for wherever we go from this point.

As revealed during the planning stage of the series, it was initially titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and was introduced as a prequel to Yellowstone. However, later, the showrunner came to a unanimous decision that the new series wouldn’t be a part of the Yellowstone universe

Marcano also pointed out how the series is one of Taylor Sheridan’s masterpieces and has a special connection with Yellowstone:

"I think it's a part of the Yellowstone world in the fact that Taylor obviously has the largest stage right now, as far as someone who is creating episodic, large things. Right? Big faces, big names that you see on the small screen," he said.

He continued:

"I think that this is a cousin to that, but it's definitely nothing like this. He definitely gave us the freedom while making this to essentially pivot and make something that's one of a kind."

With that, it is apparent that the series is now part of an expanding anthology that will feature more legendary lawmen from the history of America. Maybe even those who are still present with us in the current era.

However, with Marcano shedding light on the future of the series, it’s evident that the upcoming sequel won’t bear the Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2, as it will be replaced by a new storyline featuring a different lawman.

Where to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1

All episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramoun+ for fans in the U.S. Given the platform services are limited, fans can access the series through Amazon Prime Video, which has included a Paramount+ channel hub offering an extended and diverse range of content.