Lawmen: Bass Reeves ending explained: Did Bass finally catch Mr. Sundown?

After seven weeks of historical Western goodness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves finally delivered the finale the series deserved. Following the events of the penultimate episode, Bass discovers that Jackson Cole never arrived at the Red River Jail after he handed him over to the Ranger, Esau.

This eventually caused Bass to become conscience-stricken as he started developing internal moral dilemmas, causing a shift in his beliefs and convictions. This inner conflict emerged right after Bass killed his posse cook, who claimed he was merely an “up-umped slave catcher”

Although it was a risky step, Bass rode along with his two most trusted accomplices on one of his most dangerous missions. The series reached its climax in a crescendo of ethical conundrum, ultimately answering the burning question: Did Bass ensure that justice was delivered?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Lawmen: Bass Reeves finale.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Was Esau Pierce the notorious Mr. Sundown

Esau Pierce, as seen in Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

After learning about Jackson, it was more than just a wild guess for Bass to believe that Mr. Sundown was none other than Esau. Eventually, his suspicions of the latter escalated after the former arrived at Fort Worth.

After finally confronting Esau at his manor, Bass found out that Esau was the notorious slave catcher, lurking in the shadows and hunting specifically the Black people.

A few distances away from the manor, Bass saw that Esau put many slaves to work, who were likely the captives who disappeared into thin air from the records. After having Bass in front of him, Esau started talking about the giant Dinosaur’s skull at the entrance to his manor.

He tried to further explain Bass by telling him how these creatures, who once roamed freely, got buried in the bowels of Earth. This prompted Bass to draw a parallel out loud, linking this situation with the notorious Mr. Sundown, which suddenly changed Esau’s expressions, suggesting that he was the infamous slave catcher.

After being asked by Esau, Bass stayed for dinner. He eventually found Jackson constrained in shackles, appearing worn and as if like he had been subjected to days of torture. After Jackson was freed from his constraints, Esau commanded Bass to take his position. This was the very moment when Esau agreed that he was the ‘real monster.’ all along.’

Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Why Mistress Rachel visited Nellie Jennie

Mistress Rachel, as seen in Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

The finale of Lawmen: Bass Reeves saw the return of one of the characters who only had a brief screen time in the premiere, Mistress Rachel, who paid a visit to Bass’ house. However, the reason behind her visit has certainly boiled the blood of the audience, making Rachel one of the most hated characters in the series.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves finale showcased a flashback in which Jennie’s water broke while she was serving tea to George and Rachel. Later, she gave birth to Sally. However, Rachel was incredibly cruel, demanding that she return to work the next morning.

Back to the present, Jennie was utterly worried to see Rachel sitting beside Sally. After sending her daughter away, Jennie asked Rachel to come straight to the point by revealing the reason behind her visit.

Finally, Rachel unveiled that she wanted Jennie and her children back at the Reeves Manor by stating that the law declared that children of slaves were also subjected to slavery.

This provoked an unsurprising reaction from Jennie, who slapped Rachel, labeling her a devil and demanding that she leave immediately. Jennie visited Esme at the Church, expressing her willingness to join and fight alongside her for freedom.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Did Bass finally kill Esau

Lawmen: Bass Reeves delivered an action-packed finale with guns blazing hot in a heated confrontation. After Billy took an excellent headshot, putting down one of Esau’s henchmen, Bass got the opportunity to re-enter the fray.

While Billy and Sherrill provided support, Bass decided to hunt Esua, who ran away after the gunfire. Unfortunately, Sherill found his foot caught in a bear trap. Accepting his grim fate, he gave his badge to Billy and told him that he would make a great U.S. Deputy Marshall.

After some time, Sherill shot himself. Elsewhere, Bass eliminated everyone who stood between him and Esau. Despite catching up to his target, Bass was unable to land even a scratch to Esau.

However, upon learning through Billy that Esau was attempting to flee, Bass swiftly pursued him and ultimately brought him down. Later, Bass freed the captive slaves and gave them Esau’s money from his safe, which he entrusted in the hands of Jackson.

While heading home, Bass gave Bily a rare gem (supposedly a diamond he found in Esau’s safe) and asked him to marry the girl he wanted to. At last, Bass returned home to his family.

All episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves are available exclusively on Paramount+.