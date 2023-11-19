Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5 will be released this Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 12:00 am PT on Paramount+.The latest installment concluded with an intriguing cliffhanger where Bass found himself being followed by a mysterious figure. This has certainly heightened the excitement among viewers, leaving them to wonder about the identity of this enigmatic person.

The upcoming episode will see the rumors of Mister Sundown becoming a reality as many of the African-American people are disappearing during nighttime, as seen in the end credits of the previous installment. Bass will be given the new task of transferring a prisoner to a U.S. ranger. However, the journey ahead promises to be far from easy, presenting a series of challenges for him to navigate.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5 Release date and time for selective regions

As stated above, Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5 will air on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. Below are the release dates and timings for the episode, alongside the corresponding timezone:

Pacific Time: Sunday, November 26, 12 am

Central Time: Sunday, November 26, 2 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, November 26, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, November 26, 8 am

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, November 26, 9 am

Australian Eastern Time: Sunday, November 26, 7 pm

Eastern European Time: Sunday, November 26, 10 am

Where to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5

Paramount+ has licensed the series to be streamed exclusively on its platform in the U.S. and other selective regions. As of now, no other streaming services have made Lawmen: Bass Reeves available on their massive libraries. However, fans can rely on Amazon Prime Video, as the platform has made Paramount+ exclusive content hub available for viewers globally.

How many episodes will there be in Lawmen: Bass Reeves

As announced before its debut, the series will boast eight episodes running from November 5 to December 17, 2023. The series premiered with a double-header debut. With the release of Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5 on November 26, the series will be left with three episodes to conclude season 1.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4: A brief recap

Bass went undercover to catch two runaway jailbirds, and he successfully managed to accomplish the task without a sweat by blending in with the criminals in their house and staying there for the night. The next morning, he regrouped with Billy Crowe, whom he gave the job to be his posseman. Billy was asked by Bass to stay put in some location with the group of offenders tied to a cart.

During the nighttime, one of the captives began unsettling others by talking about Mister Sundown, a rumored notorious slave catcher with alleged cannibalistic traits. After everyone fell asleep, the exact captive tried to kill Bass, but he failed to do so and ended up getting severely beaten.

The next morning, after getting intel on a new offender named Silas Cobb through his friend Minco, Bass rode to the location with Billy. Despite his best efforts, Silas managed to flee, but Billy eventually stopped him by inadvertently shooting him dead.

Since Billy never killed anyone, the guilt became an overwhelming burden for him. However, Bass managed to talk him out of it by imparting his wisdom. Bass eventually decided to meet Silas Cobb’s wife and let her know that her husband was no more.

While returning, Bass took a stop to fetch his horse. Out of the blue, a mysterious person riding on their horse, completely shrouded in the dark, stopped a few meters away from him. However, the enigmatic person vanished as soon as Bass attempted to aim his gun.

What to expect from Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5

As seen in the end credits of Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 4, the upcoming installment will see Bass caught in a dilemma, struggling to allocate sufficient time to his family due to the demands of his job. The episode will also explore the rumored Mister Nobody, who has suddenly taken the rise and is hunting the slaves, causing a stir.

While escorting the prisoner named Jackson Cole, a job given by Sherill Lynn, Bass is expected to encounter the enigmatic individual, adding an element of suspense to the unfolding narrative.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5.