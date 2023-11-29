Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6 will be released this Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 12:00 am PT on Paramount+. The events that transpired in the latest installment have eventually set the stage for the return of one of the recurring characters, who is none other than Esau Pierce.

Esau made his debut in the first episode, where he was introduced as the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles. However, his initial appearance also marked his last in the series. Finally, in episode 5, Esau made an unanticipated return as a Ranger that no one saw coming.

With the unlikely encounter between Bass and Esau, viewers are eagerly anticipated to see how the events will unfold in Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6 Release date and time for selective regions and where to watch

As stated above, Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6 will air this Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. Below are the release dates and times with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 12 am Central Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 3 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 8 am Central European Summer Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 9 am Australian Eastern Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 7 pm Eastern European Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 10 am

Where to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6

Paramount+ will be streaming Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6 and beyond exclusively on its platform in the U.S. and other selective regions. American Western TV series enthusiasts globally may find trouble finding the show on other platforms as Peacock is limited to only a few regions, prominently in the U.S.

Surprisingly, Amazon Prime Video has made a Paramount+ channel available on its platforms, which offers a diverse range of exclusive TV shows and movies.

How many episodes will there be in Lawmen: Bass Reeves

As disclosed prior to the series premiere, Lawmen: Bass Reeves will comprise eight episodes that will run from November 5 to December 17, 2023, releasing all episodes weekly on Sundays. With the release of Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6 on November 26, the series will be left with two episodes to conclude season 1.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 5: A brief recap

During a hostile encounter with a bunch of criminals, Bass and Billy successfully manage to eliminate them all. However, in the process, Billy’s neck got grazed by a bullet, and he luckily survived. After returning with all the prisoners gathered, Bass wanted to return home as he hadn’t seen his family for over a month.

While heading out to his home, Bass encountered Sheryll, who gave him another mission of transporting a prisoner named Jackson Cole to a Ranger. The former eventually declined the message. However, given the mission was specifically entrusted to him by Judge Parker himself, Bass had no other option but to accept.

As he had to ride out the next day, he decided to stop by his family, who eventually got furious with him for his prolonged absence. Bass’ daughter, Sally, wanted her father to take her to the carnival, but as he couldn’t, her mother allowed her to go out with Arthur. The two eventually ran into some trouble with a bunch of racist people, but they somehow managed to get out of the situation.

En route to Red River, Jackson disclosed to Bass the motive behind the killing of his victim, James Neblette, the owner of a rockrose plantation. He explained that it was in retaliation for the ruthless murders of his slaves. The individuals were falsely accused of turning up against him. Upon reaching the Red River, Bass was shocked to discover that Esau Pierce was the very Ranger waiting for him.

What to expect from Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6 will see Bass grappling with an intense internal conflict as he encounters Esau Pierce, a ghost from his past and one of his most despised adversaries. Given how Esau killed Curtis, a kid who was beloved to Bass like his own son, his initial reaction would be to shoot Esau in the blink of an eye.

However, as he is now a Deputy U.S. Marshal, the weight of the job and its responsibilities will make him think twice before making a move. Furthermore, if Bass were to defy the very laws he has devotedly upheld, the act of killing Esau would be going against his own principles.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 6.