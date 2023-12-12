Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8 will be released this Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 12:00 am PT on Paramount+. The next episode will see the ultimate showdown between Bass Reeves and Esau Pierce, as the former has made up his mind to bring justice to the late Curtis and to save innocent Black people from the latter.

As seen in the preview, Bass will ride along with Bily Crow and Sherrill Lynn, two of his most trusted companions who will accompany him in his most difficult quest ever.

As witnessed in the opening moments of episode 7, Esau warned Bass that arresting him from his domain could be difficult and life-threatening. However, driven by nothing but justice, Bass resolved to proceed, setting the stage for an intriguing turn of events in the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8 Release date and time for selective regions and where to watch

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8, or the grand finale for season 1, will be aired this Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times of the eighth episode with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 12 am Central Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 3 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 8 am Central European Summer Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 9 am Australian Eastern Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 7 pm Eastern European Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 10 am

Where to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the grand finale and binge the entire season from the beginning on Paramount+, the only platform to stream the series to its massive catalog. As Paramount+ is limited to only a few regions, prominently in the U.S., fans globally can access the series on Amazon Prime Video.

Much to fans' surprise, Amazon Prime Video has made a Paramount+ channel available on its platform that also offers a diverse range of exclusive movies and TV shows.

How many episodes are left in Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 1

Fans who are anticipating yet another episode after the Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8 will be disappointed to learn that the series was initially slated for an 8-episode run from November 5 to December 17, 2023. It is yet to be revealed if Lawmen: Bass Reeves will inspire a sequel, given the massive reception the series garnered over the course of time.

However, as the eponymous historic legend’s story can’t be summarised in just eight episodes, Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 could be a possibility and is anticipated to be greenlit soon.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3: A brief recap

After noticing Bass had been stressed out lately and overindulged in his work, he decided to assign him a less demanding job. He was tasked with escorting Willy, a new cook. Along the way, he and Bily decided to catch a criminal named Moody O’Neil, whom they presumed to be a man, but much to their surprise, the convict turned out to be an old Black woman.

Moody calmly surrendered without a fight. Later at night, Bass discovered that Moody declined to have dinner. When he attempted to persuade her, she calmly explained that she had accepted her fate. Furthermore, she revealed without remorse that she didn’t regret killing her victim.

The next day, Bass got furious with Willy upon learning that he had set the prisoner free. Willy disapproved of Bass collecting bounties by apprehending his fellow Black individuals and even went as far as calling him an “up-jumped slave catcher.” Bass, who was currently battling traumatic flashbacks while confronting Willy, accidentally pulled the trigger and shot him dead.

The next day, Bass had an audience with Judge Parker. The latter recounted a childhood story of mistaking pyrite for gold, wondering about the latter’s true nature. Bass, reflecting on Judge Parker’s upbringing, suggested people aren’t simply pyrite or gold.

He affirmed his readiness to face the consequences for justice, implying Judge Parker would share that fate. As Bass left, Judge Parker was visibly moved by his words. During the trial, Judge Parker announced Bass to be not guilty.

After returning, Bass thoroughly contemplated his decisions, and later, he revealed to his wife that he would be heading out to hunt down the killer of Curtis, a child whom he loved as his own son.

What to expect from Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8

Unlike the penultimate episode, Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8 is expected to be a 1 hour special, given it’s the series finale where, besides Bass Reeves and Esau Reeves’ impending confrontation, lots of other things will also take place. The upcoming episode will see Bass finally making it to the other side of the Red River to arrest Esau with the help of Billy Crowe and Sherrill Lynn.

As seen in the preview teaser, Bass and his companions are not very welcomed in Esau’s domain. However, to bring justice to the innocent Black people and to Curtis, Bass will do anything to put Esau behind bars.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 8.