Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7 will be released this Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 12:00 am PT on Paramount+. Given the latest revelation, Bass Reeves has once again found himself in a pickle after realizing that Mister Sundown is none other than Esau Piece, the former lead of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles, who is now a Ranger.

The sixth installment of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be the penultimate episode of the season, promising an intense confrontation between Bass and Esau. However, to bring his culprit to justice, the former has to adhere to the code as a Deputy U.S. Marshal, but on the other hand, he might also have to go against them to make a tough judgment call.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7 Release date and time for selective regions and where to watch

As stated above, Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7 will be aired this Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times of the seventh episode with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 12 am Central Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 3 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 8 am Central European Summer Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 9 am Australian Eastern Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 7 pm Eastern European Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 10 am

Where to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7 will be released in the U.S. on Paramount+, the only streaming platform to add the American Western TV series to its massive catalog. Fans globally may find trouble finding the show on other platforms as Paramount+ is limited to only a few regions, prominently in the U.S.

Much to fans' surprise, Amazon Prime Video has made a Paramount+ content hub on its platform, offering a diverse range of exclusive TV shows and movies, including Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

How many episodes are left in Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 1

With episode 7 releasing this Sunday, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is nearing its conclusion. Given that the series will be boasting eight episodes for the season, it will ultimately be left with the grand finale that will see the series mark its end. However, as Bass Reeves’ legacy can’t be summed in just an eight-episode season, viewers can even anticipate another season.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3: A brief recap

Although Bass was filled with rage, his duty as a lawman compelled him to keep a cool head while handing over the prisoner to Esau. Regardless of Bass’ request to get Jackson a fair trial, Esau was hesitant to give him what he deserved. Later, Bass headed to Checotah with Billy Crowe, where he encountered Braxton Sawyer, a Texas Ranger, who seemed aware of his work and stories.

Elsewhere, Billy spent some good time with Calist and eventually proposed to her for marriage. However, she eventually turned him down by telling him that he couldn’t afford her. Meanwhile, Bass, who had too much to drink, ended up in a tussle with a gang of outlaws. Surprisingly, Billy made it there in time and saved Bass.

Together, they killed most of the criminals and captured a few in just one night. Later, Bass headed back to his home, where he encountered Esme and Edwin. As Bass was skeptical about Edwin’s true intent, they eventually got on the wrong foot, and discussions shaped into arguments.

While observing the conversation, Jennie figured out that Edwin just wanted Bass as his show pony for his project. Edwin and Esme eventually left. The next day, while collecting his payment, Bass discovered that Esau had killed Jackson. He eventually rushed to the prison to meet Ramsey to learn more about the person named Mister Sundown, who was making Black folks disappear.

Before he was hanged to death, Ramsey revealed that Cinco Peso was Mister Sundown, which made Bass realize that Esau talked about his Ranger badge made of a Cinco Peso.

What to expect from Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7 will likely see Bass collecting evidence against Esau Pierce to see if he’s the rumored Mister Sundown, the person making the African-American people around Fort Smith and beyond disappear. Regardless of his conviction about Esau, Bass will be looking into the matter as a lawman to bring justice to the innocents by finding the culprit.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 7.