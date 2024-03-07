Lebond x Eduardo Souto de Moura architect Wristwatch: Everything we know so far 

After their first success with Álvaro Siza in 2023, Lebond now has introduced the Lebond x Eduardo Souto de Moura architect Wristwatch. The partnership combines precise timekeeping with architectural beauty.

Lebond has an established track record of producing one-of-a-kind timepieces. Innovation with functionality has always been their objective. Eduardo Souto de Moura received the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2011. A hallmark of his work is its minimalist aesthetic and utilization of indigenous materials. Together, they have collectively produced these wonderful timepieces.

The Lebond x Eduardo Souto de Moura architect Wristwatch is set to dazzle fans. Available in Original and Dark colorways, it's priced at around $2,930. Interested buyers can order it via Lebond’s official website. The watch’s design reflects Moura’s architectural style. It offers a fresh perspective on watchmaking.

The Lebond x Eduardo Souto de Moura architect watch brings unique elements. Its classic round shape and intriguing dial set it apart. The dial’s rotation and the crown’s adjustment create a novel visual effect. These features mirror Moura’s architectural philosophy.

The dial of the Lebond x Eduardo Souto de Moura architect Wristwatch rotates at a 30-degree angle. This makes the watch's appearance striking. Its case width is 38.5mm, with a slim 7.6mm thickness. The watch is light, weighing only 46 grams. These specifications ensure comfort and elegance.

Lebond x Eduardo Souto de Moura architect Wristwatch (Image via Lebond Watches)

A Swiss-made ETA 2892-A2 automatic movement powers the watch. It operates at 28,800vph, which gives the watch a 50-hour power reserve. The movement's precision and reliability are top-notch. It can be seen through the watch's sapphire crystal caseback, signed by Moura.

Both variants of the Lebond x Eduardo Souto de Moura architect watch are priced at $2,930. They are available for order on Lebond’s website. The watch is a must-have for collectors. It combines the worlds of architecture and horology uniquely.

History of Lebond

Lebond has been at the forefront of watch design. They started by making watches that stood out for their creativity. Their collaboration with architects brought a new dimension to their collections. This strategy has made them well-known among watch enthusiasts.

Legacy of Eduardo Souto de Moura to look back

Eduardo Souto de Moura's career is pretty impressive. He has received numerous awards for his work. His designs often incorporate local materials. They also feature abstract minimalism. This makes his buildings both striking and harmonious with their surroundings.

The Lebond x Eduardo Souto de Moura architect watch is a remarkable product. It reflects Eduardo Souto de Moura's architectural genius and Lebond’s innovative watchmaking.

This timepiece, which is offered in Original and Dark finishes and costs $2,930, transcends its literal definition. It is both a fashion statement and a tribute to architectural design. Whether worn on special occasions or in ordinary attire, it is intended to make a statement.