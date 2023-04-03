LeBron James x Nike LeBron Witness 7 “Team Red/Jade” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut Nike is preparing its final batch of signature alternatives before it starts gearing up for the introduction of the Nike LeBron 21 at the same time that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers maintain their pursuit of a play-in position for the 2022–23 NBA Playoffs.

Nevertheless, the four-time Champion's affordable collection of shapes continues to appear in intriguing color schemes, like this combination of deep reds and jade.

The brand new LeBron James x Nike LeBron Witness 7 shoes are anticipated to arrive in the coming weeks. These shoes will be dropped exclusively in grade school and little kid sizing options.

While the former is marked with $95 price tag, the latter is priced at $85 per pair. They will be sold by the online as well as in-store sites of Nike and some of its affiliated retail merchants.

Nike LeBron Witness 7 shoes is the lightest LeBron model yet

The Nike LeBron Witness 7 is a basketball shoe that is part of LeBron James' signature line. It is the seventh iteration of the Witness series, which is a budget-friendly and outdoor-friendly option for LeBron fans. The shoe was first released in late 2022, and has since been available in various colorways, such as the "Lakers", "Graffiti," and "Purple Pastel" editions.

The latest color scheme uses a similar combination of red and jade as was seen on the LeBron X "Christmas," which arrived more than 10 years ago in 2012.

The Witness 7 is designed to be the lightest LeBron model yet, while still providing support, cushioning, and traction for explosive movements. It features a full-length Max Air unit, a breathable mesh upper with containment cables, a molded TPU heel piece, and a herringbone rubber outsole. It also has a deconstructed industrial vibe that gives it a fashionable look.

The sneaker is a worthy purchase for basketball players who want to experience the performance and style of LeBron James at an affordable price.

It is praised for its remarkable overall performance, highly effective traction, impressive impact protection, optimum comfort, reliable heel lockdown, a lot of lateral stability, and great outdoor durability.

The LeBron Witness 7 is a basketball shoe that is inspired by LeBron James' legendary career and performance. It is designed to be lightweight, supportive, comfortable, and durable for both indoor and outdoor use.

A burgundy-tinted "Team Red" covers almost the entire top of the sneakers, with more vivid swatches serving as repeated highlights all throughout.

A mint hue wraps through the grid layer as well as laces on the forefoot before focusing along the transparent caging on the heel and the speckled finish on the midsole.

Keep an eye out for the new LeBron Witness 7 shoes that are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. Those absolutely interested in copping these sneakers can easily sign up on the shoe manufacturer’s website or download the SNKRS app for regular updates.

