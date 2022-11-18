Legacy Shave on Shark Tank: Founders Dave and Mike came up with the business idea 20 years ago

Founders Dave and Mike Gutow are all set to showcase their product Legacy Shave on the new episode of Shark Tank. The brothers came up with the business idea about two decades ago.

They will appear with their product on episode 7 of Shark Tank, airing Friday, November 18, 2022 on ABC. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from St. Clair Shores, Michigan, who offers the ultimate shaving experience with his all-in-one solution designed to refresh and enhance all shaving needs on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank.”"

Legacy Shave’s founders pitching on Shark Tank got the product idea 20 years ago

Mike started the company, Legacy Shave, with his brother Dave in 2016. Legacy Shave has been deemed “The Ultimate Shaving Experience” by a number of people.

Their brush combines the old world technology of a shaving brush with the modern-day shaving cream can. It enables users to go straight from the can through the brush to the face/body. The patented shave brush’s lathering technology lifts and stimulates hair follicles for the cleanest and closest shave.

The idea of Legacy Shave started about twenty years ago, when the brothers were in college. With help from their dad, the brothers produced a working prototype.

Although it was a primitive design, their idea worked. This lead to “having a mold made and the manufacturing of 3,000 un-assembled units,” as per their official website legacyshave.com.

They had 200 samples fully assembled and attached that were ready for sale. However, they never sold these as after graduating from Michigan State University, the brothers started working in their respective fields.

After their dad passed away due to cancer, the brothers started to clean out their dad’s basement. That was when, in the shop room under their dad's work bench, they found nearly a dozen boxes with as many as 3000 shave brush samples fully assembled.

Their site mentions this detail and says that while their father was undergoing his chemo treatments, he assembled all the original shave brushes to keep himself busy. He left the brushes for his sons to discover. Calling it a "true legacy left behind," the site notes that with this, the brothers can say,

“Finally, now is the time, no more living life in fear, life is too short, no more what if’s, no more regrets. Just go for it.”

A few days later, the brothers met a patent attorney to do a patent search. After the search came back clean, they re-designed the original primitive shave brush and turned it into a sleek version. Two years later, the brothers were awarded both design and utility patents.

The product was featured in Sharper Image in 2017 and was also voted the top new product at the 2019 ECRM show in Florida. The brush costs $19.95 and $24.95 for custom color. Their shaving creams costs $9.95. The brush can be purchased from their website - legacyshave.com or from Amazon.

The brothers will now appear on Shark Tank and pitch their product, Legacy Shave. On Shrak Tank, the brothers will try to seek investment from Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, or Robert Herjavec.

Tune in on Friday on ABC to see if the brothers will get a deal from the investors on Shark Tank.

