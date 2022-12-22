LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular 2022 grand finale - Who won the cash prize? Recap and more details explored

FOX's new three-part holiday special, titled LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, season one, came to an end on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, as it aired its two-hour grand finale, where the teams faced off in two challenges.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is FOX's latest reality TV competition series that is a spin-off of LEGO Masters. The game show paired well-known Hollywood celebrities with former LEGO Masters contestants.

To win the title of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular champions, each team had to compete against the other over the course of three episodes with different challenges. The show's winners got the chance to win up to $20,000 for a charity of their choice.

The celebrities who competed against each other were the late actor Leslie Jordan, famous singer Robin Thicke, award-winning actress Cheryl Hines, and stand-up comedian Finesse Mitchell. They were teamed up with former LEGO Masters contestants Boone Langston, Mel Brown, Natalie Cleveland, and Dominic Forte.

Ultimately, Robin Thicke and Boone Langston emerged as the winners and walked away with the trophy and $20,000 for a charity of their choice.

Robin and Boone won the LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular grand finale and won $20,000 for their charity

After airing the first two episodes of the holiday special on December 19 and 20, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular returned for the grand finale, where the teams competed against each other.

For their first challenge, the teams had to use LEGO bricks to build their very own toy that also had power functions. Apart from that, the teams also had to wow the judges by pitching their toys in a commercial. Upon witnessing the toys and their functions, the Brickmasters chose the top two toys, of which only one was revealed as the winner of the first challenge. It was none other than Robin and Boone with their Boppy the Lemurcorn.

Since they won the first challenge, they had a huge advantage in the final challenge, which they used wisely.

The team's final challenge was to create a larger-than-life snow globe with lights and movement that told a story. Each team's snowglobe had to stand out and prove that they were there to win the challenge and the entire competition.

The contestants were presented with four-holiday snowglobes, each representing a holiday theme. They were Candy Cane Lane, Holiday Toy Factory, Snowy Woodland Forest, and Tropical Holiday.

Since Robin and Boone won the first challenge, they had the chance to pick which theme they wanted to create first. The team chose to recreate the Holiday Toy Factory. They also had to choose which other team received the other themes. They gave Cheryl and Dom the Tropical Holiday theme, Mel and Leslie the Snowy Woodland Forest, and Finesse and Natalie the Candy Cane Lane globe.

The teams had 10 hours to create a life-size snow globe. At the end of the challenge, it came down to Robin and Boone's recreation and Cheryl and Dom's. The Brickmasters then revealed that they were most impressed with Robin and Boone yet again and crowned them the winners of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.

In addition, they received $20,000 for the American Red Cross, their preferred charity.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular has been renewed for season two and will air only on FOX.

