“A Christmas miracle indeed”: LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular fans praise Mel Brown after he gets redemption in episode 2 

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is FOX's new spin-off holiday special that returned for a new episode on Tuesday night, December 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The reality TV competition series is a three-part holiday special that revolves around famed celebrities and former LEGO Masters contestants paired with each other. Each team will compete against each other over the course of three episodes to emerge as the LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular champions and win up to $20,000 for a charity of their choice.

LEGO Masters FOX @LEGOMastersFOX



This We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set.This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set. This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. ❤️ https://t.co/5VBAfo0gWk

The celebrities featured in the show are late actor Leslie Jordan, famous singer Robin Thicke, award-winning actress Cheryl Hines, and stand-up comedian Finesse Mitchell. The former LEGO Masters contestants paired with them are Boone Langston, Mel Brown, Natalie Cleveland, and Dominic Forte.

The official synopsis for LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular reads,

"Over the course of the three nights, LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises."

It continues,

"Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams, all working together to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose."

Episode 2 of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular showcased the teams competing against each other to bag a $10,000 cash prize for a charity of their choice. The challenge for this episode was titled Sleigh It! Each team had to build a massive sleigh that would hold the most weight while balancing between two holiday homes.

LEGO Masters FOX @LEGOMastersFOX Huge congratulations to Leslie and Mel! 🥳



Tune in tomorrow night for the 2-hour finale of The Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! 🤩 Huge congratulations to Leslie and Mel! 🥳Tune in tomorrow night for the 2-hour finale of The Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! 🤩 https://t.co/sXDyrWsTjf

This episode was a hit among fans since it was a redemption challenge for Mel Brown. Two years ago, when Mel appeared on LEGO Masters, the same challenge sent him home after his sleigh held the lowest amount of weight. He was in it to win in this episode alongside Leslie Jordan, his teammate.

💎🍀🔔🎄Jingle Bell Raq🎄🔔🍀💎 @DulceFloCruz99

Awww, I’m so happy for Mel, he felt let down when he had to be sent home early in the first season, now, how great of a feeling it is to win a challenge this time! A Christmas miracle indeed!! Congrats Mel and Leslie!!Awww, I’m so happy for Mel, he felt let down when he had to be sent home early in the first season, now, how great of a feeling it is to win a challenge this time! A Christmas miracle indeed!! #LEGOMastersFOX , nice job!! Congrats Mel and Leslie!!Awww, I’m so happy for Mel, he felt let down when he had to be sent home early in the first season, now, how great of a feeling it is to win a challenge this time! A Christmas miracle indeed!! #LEGOMastersFOX, nice job!!

Luckily, his sleigh held up to 320 pounds before falling apart. This made him emotional. Mel claimed that this challenge had haunted him since his last elimination, and he was glad he got the redemption he was yearning for.

Fans laud Mel and Leslie Jordan for their amazing sleigh on LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed they were glad Mel got his redemption. Fans also applauded him on his sleigh and were glad it held on to so much weight.

💎🍀🔔🎄Jingle Bell Raq🎄🔔🍀💎 @DulceFloCruz99

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina So gappy for Mel and Leslie. I hope Leslie was really happy to be part of Mel's redeption. #Merry#LEGOMasters #LEGOMastersFOX So gappy for Mel and Leslie. I hope Leslie was really happy to be part of Mel's redeption. #Merry#LEGOMasters #LEGOMastersFOX

💎🍀🔔🎄Jingle Bell Raq🎄🔔🍀💎 @DulceFloCruz99 🏼 🏼 🏼 and Mel got emotional, he knew he could succeed after his first time on the show! Now, he and Leslie made it to 320 lbs! 195 pounds!🏼 and Mel got emotional, he knew he could succeed after his first time on the show! Now, he and Leslie made it to 320 lbs! #LEGOMastersFOX 195 pounds! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 and Mel got emotional, he knew he could succeed after his first time on the show! Now, he and Leslie made it to 320 lbs! #LEGOMastersFOX

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina Why am I crying with Mel. It is a Christmas miracle. You did it with Leslie. My gosh 320 pounds. #LegoMastersFOX Why am I crying with Mel. It is a Christmas miracle. You did it with Leslie. My gosh 320 pounds. #LegoMastersFOX

Amanda Weimar @alias093001 #LegoMasters REDEMPTION FOR MEL. Now it's time to see how far he and Leslie can go. #LEGOMastersFOX REDEMPTION FOR MEL. Now it's time to see how far he and Leslie can go. #LEGOMastersFOX #LegoMasters

Here's a brief recap of what happened in episode 2 of the holiday special

All teams were given seven hours on LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular episode 2 to build a spectacular sleigh that would hold the most weight while being balanced.

The first team up was Finesse and Natalie with their sleigh, The Sleigh That Sleighs. It held up to 185 pounds before breaking apart. The second team was Cheryl and Dom with their sleigh called It Takes Two. Unfortunately, it couldn't hold much weight and fell apart after 86 pounds.

The third team up for the challenge was Mel Brown and late actor Leslie Jordan with their sleigh called Rocket Around The Christmas Tree. It held up to 320 pounds before it fell apart.

The last team was Robin and Boone, and their sleigh was called Santa's Supersonic Sleigh. Much to everyone's surprise, their sleigh held up to 521 pounds before collapsing.

Robin and Boone and Leslie and Mel were in the top two, and it was up to the judges to reveal the winner. Ultimately, Brickmasters revealed that Mel and Leslie were the winners of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular episode 2 and won $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will return on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET for the grand finale only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

