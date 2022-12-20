Who won episode 1 of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular? Cash prize, recap, and more details explored 

FOX's newest three-part holiday special, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, aired with its pilot episode on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The spin-off series featured famed celebrities and former LEGO Masters contestants going up against each other in various holiday-themed challenges.

Over the course of three episodes, the teams will battle it out against each other in the hopes of winning the grand prize of up to $20,000 for a charity of their choice and the title of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular champion.

It was quite an emotional premiere for viewers since it featured the famous late actor Leslie Jordan, whose unexpected passing recently left fans heartbroken. Apart from the late actor, the three-part holiday special of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular also featured famous singer Robin Thicke, award-winning actress Cheryl Hines, and stand-up comedian Finesse Mitchell.

They were paired up with former LEGO Masters contestants Boone Langston, Mel Brown, Natalie Cleveland, and Dominic Forte.

The official synopsis for LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular reads:

"Over the course of the three nights, LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises."

It further reads:

"Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams, all working together to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose."

For episode 1's challenge, the teams had to build a spectacular snowmobile that would not only impress the Brickmasters, but also fly the farthest when shot from a height and through a ring of fire.

Cheryl and Dom bagged $10,000 after winning episode 1 of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

The teams each had six hours to build their spectacular snowmobile. At the start, Leslie Jordan and Cheryl were struggling a bit, but the former's teammate, Mel Brown, helped the late actor figure out what to do.

Cheryl also had a tough time with her and Dom's snowmobile. But ultimately, it turned out great.

At the end of the six hours, their snowmobiles were put to the test. First up was Leslie and Mel's snowmobile called the carrot hijacker. When put to the test, it flew up to 20.6 inches.

Next up, Finesse and Natalie's snowmobile flew up to 25.5 inches. Next was Robin and Boone's snowmobile, called Santa's little secret. It was a pink convertible and flew up to 25.11 inches.

Finally, it was Cheryl and Dom's turn. Their snowmobile was called No Present Left Behind. It flew up to 27.10 inches, giving them the top spot. Ultimately, the battle boiled down to Robin and Cheryl's team.

The Brickmasters had to decide who amongst the top two would bag the prize money. After much deliberation, they awarded the win to Cheryl and Dom's snowmobile. Not just because it landed the farthest but also because of the way it was built.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will return on Tuesday night, December 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET for a brand new challenge only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

