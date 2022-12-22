Who won the first round in LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular 2022 finale? Advantage and more details explored

FOX's famed three-part holiday special, titled LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, aired with its two-hour grand finale on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is a reality TV competition series that featured famous Hollywood celebrities and former LEGO Masters contestants. They were paired with each other to compete in holiday-themed challenges.

Each team had to battle it out against each other over the course of three episodes with different challenges, in order to bag the title of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular champions. Apart from that, the winners also got the chance to win up to $20,000 for a charity of their choice.

The celebrities who appeared were late actor Leslie Jordan, famous singer Robin Thicke, award-winning actress Cheryl Hines, and stand-up comedian Finesse Mitchell. They were paired with former LEGO Masters contestants, Boone Langston, Mel Brown, Natalie Cleveland, and Dominic Forte.

After airing the first two episodes of the holiday special, the famed reality TV competition series returned for its grand finale where the teams competed against each other in two challenges.

The winner of the first challenge ended up receiving a massive advantage in the final challenge that brought them one step closer to winning the cash prize and the trophy.

The first challenge they took part in was all about their creativity. The teams each had to build their own new toy out of LEGO bricks. The toys had to be good enough to be played with and had to have something magical that would put them at the top of all the kids' lists. The teams also had to use power functions in their toys.

Apart from that, the teams had to wow the Brickmasters, with an infomercial for their toy, starring themselves. Ultimately, the Brickmasters chose the top two toys, from which only one emerged as the winner of the first challenge and received a huge advantage entering the final challenge.

Robin and Boone won the first challenge with their toy in LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular finale

The first team to showcase their toy was Cheryl and Dom with their 'The Treacherous Treasure Hunt'. It was a jungle-themed board game that would get anyone hooked.

Next up were Robin and Boone with their toy, Boppy the Hip Hop Lemurcorn. Boppy was half Lemur and half unicorn who had a magical staff to make dreams come true.

The third team to showcase their toy were Mel and Leslie. Their toy was called Magical Imagination. It was a LEGO gingerbread castle with a magical candy fountain in the center.

Finally, it was Finesse and Natalie with their toy, the Dreamaker 3000, which is a video camera along with a tripod that can be moved and adjusted.

The two toys that impressed the judges the most were Bobby the Lemurcorn and the Dreamaker 3000. Ultimately, the judges chose Robin and Boone's Lemurcorn as the winner of the first challenge.

The second challenge on LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular was all about snow globes. The teams were given four themed snow globes and had to recreate one of them into a massive one. Since Robin and Boone won the challenge, they had the first pick and choose which snow globe each of the other teams received.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular has been renewed for season two, which will air on FOX.

