LEGO The Book of Boba Fett: Expected release date, price, where to buy, and all about the 75326 piece set

Following the release of new LEGO sets to kick off this year, the long-awaited LEGO The Book of Boba Fett's Palace 75326 will be released in March, which will consist of almost 800 pieces and seven minifigures.

With The LEGO Group's plans for Star Wars in 2022 starting to take shape, we can now tell you about one of the theme's masterpieces. Here's everything we've learned so far about LEGO The Book of Boba Fett.

LEGO The Book of Boba Fett: Expected release date

The 75326 Boba Fett's Throne Room LEGO set has yet to be given an official release date.

But it would be safe to anticipate that it will arrive on March 1st, with Marvel's Thor Hammer set, the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Attack Set, and a variety of Star Wars helmet sets.

LEGO The Book of Boba Fett: Price and where to buy

Hasbro released a $230 playset of Boba Fett's Throne Room last week as part of their Vintage Collection series. Many fans were put off by the cost, however, it appears that LEGO is working on a cheaper alternative.

The 75326 Boba Fett's Throne Room LEGO set, with 732 pieces, 7 mini figures, and a price in the $100 range, is on the way, thanks to a leak from Amazon Germany.

The kit is expected to appear on LEGO's website on February 28th / March 1st at 9 p.m. PST / 12 a.m. EST, but the Amazon leak suggests that a pre-order period will begin this week.

What's special about LEGO The Book of Boba Fett?

The events of The Book of Boba Fett, which has just finished its first season on Disney+, are the inspiration for the latest LEGO Star Wars set.

Boba Fett, Fennic Shand, Bib Fortuna, Theelin Dancer, Quarren, Gamorrean Guard, and Weequy Guard are the mini figures included in the set.

The LEGO Group is taking a unique approach to Boba Fett's Palace in terms of construction. In a move that pays homage to the first Jabba's Palace since 2003, the set will be separated into three areas.

The throne chamber will be a major part, bordered on the left by a seating area and on the right by an entrance with a staircase.

It's worth mentioning that, unlike the LEGO Jabba's Palace sets, Boba Fett's version of set 75326 will not come with a roof. It appears that the part count may be put to good use rounding out the set with some new interesting elements.

