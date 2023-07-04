"Legs built like an Alibaba picnic table": Rick Ross swimming pool video sparks hilarious reactions online

A video of Rick Ross attempting a dive into his pool has taken the internet by storm. At a pool party hosted by the rapper in his Georgia mansion, Ross decided to jump off the diving board into his pool. However, things did not go as planned and Rick Ross ended up flopping in, instead of jumping in.

The video was posted on July 3 by multiple sources across different platforms including @shannonsharpeee on Twitter, and Overtime and Rick Ross himself on Instagram. Several netizens took to social media to react to the clip as it spread like wildfire online.

黒神ビニボクサーReborn @VinniboxerRebrn @shannonsharpeee Bro legs built like an Alibaba picnic table. @shannonsharpeee Bro legs built like an Alibaba picnic table.

The viral video showcased Rick Ross ready to jump into the pool in his mansion. Music blared in the background as all the partygoers turned their attention to Rick's dive. They began recording him and cheered him on. Rick got onto the board and jumped once before attempting the dive. However, as he was about to dive, his knees gave out and he ended up flopping into the water.

The video of the botched dive was posted on July 3 by Ross himself and went on to amass over 3.5 million views. It was also posted by Overtime on Instagram, and @shannonsharpeee on Twitter. The Instagram video amassed over 1 million views on Instagram, and 6.6 million on Twitter.

Netizens react to Rick Ross' viral video

Rick Ross himself commented on the Instagram post by Overtime. The rapper shared a few laughing emojis as he laughed along with the rest of the individuals in the comments section.

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Twitter comments under @shannonsharpeee's post told a similar story. Users commented with memes and tried to outdo the Instagram comments with their jokes.

Rick Ross laughs at hilarious comments on his attempted dive

Despite the video going viral and several netizens making fun of him, Ross saw the humor in the situation. On July 3, he posted the video on his feed and even shared multiple uploads of the clip by other accounts on his Instagram stories. He posted another story of him addressing the botch and its virality.

"I'm getting all the DMs this morning, 'Rozay I saw you do your dive, are you okay?' Am I okay? Of course not. I blew my tire," he said.

He stated that everybody was cheering him on and he was feeling their energy. He continued:

"I gave everybody my word I would do the double-decker slapper, I said that on my Story earlier this week. The double-decker slapper. What is that? Who knows, I've never heard of it. I made it up on the diving board. I did a double bounce, and boy, my knee caught a flat."

Ross proceeded to react to several hilarious comments under Overtime's upload of the video.

Poll : 0 votes