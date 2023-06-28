Which singer slid into Summer House alum Hannah Berner’s DMs? Details explored 

Hannah Berner’s DMs were buzzing with a famous singer known for his song, We Don't Talk Anymore. Recently the Summer House star opened up about Charlie Puth sliding into her DMs while she was still engaged to comedian Des Bishop.

Hannah Berner had previously teased a singer DM'd her, but she didn't reveal his identity, but in the recent episode of her podcast, Giggly Squad, Hannah Berner finally disclosed the identity of the singer who slid into her DMs. It turns out that none other than the talented Charlie Puth messaged her on Instagram before her bachelorette party.

Charlie Puth slid into Hannah Berner's DMs

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Hannah finally revealed who slid into her DMs days before she got married to her then-fiance, Des Bishop. In the Giggly Squad episode, she noted,

“The guy who DM’d me before my bachelorette party was Charlie Puth.”

Further revealing to her co-host, Paige DeSorbo, "He wrote, ‘I like you.'" before the duo burst out laughing.

Although Berner didn't respond to the message, she revealed that she took it as a compliment from an artist appreciating another artist's work. She remarked,

"He does seem nice. Not my traditional type … but I just took it as a compliment from an artist seeing another artist. I think he was saying he likes my work."

The fiasco happened on the day she was leaving for Miami to celebrate her bachelorette party with her friends last April. She was "sitting on the couch" when Charlie DMd her, and just like any other best friend, she immediately dialed Paige DeSorbo, who instantly joked upon hearing, "Whatever you’re down for, I’m down for."

Although the reality TV star "never opened" the message so the I Warned Myself singer wouldn't know whether she saw it or not. Whether the co-hosts love Charlie Puth or not, their mothers surely do. Hannah joked,

“Even though I’m not available, both our mothers wanna f**k you.”

Hannah Berner is no stranger to celebrities sliding into her DMs, as her own husband did so before the couple got married. She revealed how the romance started on Real Pod. Berner knew he was a comic and had seen him do comedy before he messaged her during his stay in Long Island, Des saw Hannah was also in Long Island, so he invited her on a date, and the rest has been history.

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony held in the Hamptons, the same location where Summer House is filmed. On May 13, 2022, Hannah and Des exchanged vows after almost two years of engagement.

Hannah Berner broke the news to her fans via an Instagram post on January 2023, sharing snippets from her wedding by the beach. She captioned it,

"Omg I almost forgot to remind u guys that I got married last year please forgive me!!!"

During an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live, the New York Giants supporter spoke about her wedding planning and how the new beginning will affect her life.

“I really just had bad dating experiences and one day got engaged, so it’s hard for me. My comedy was all about being single. Then, the pandemic happened, and now, I’m having to write all this new material about being engaged but I still kept a lot of my dating stuff because it’s important."

Although the couple has kept their married life low-key, away from posting many pictures on social media, the comedians recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 13.

