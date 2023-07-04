How is Madonna doing now? Friends fear the singer's burnout will lead to another Michael Jackson situation

Madonna recently got hospitalized after suddenly collapsing. She suffered a bacterial infection due to which she was sent to the intensive care unit. The news of her hospitalization left her fans worried. However, as per the reports of CNN, the insiders told The Sun that the 64-year-old iconic pop star was working overtime and burnt herself out due to which she was hospitalized.

Currently, Madonna is recovering and is at her home in New York. Her children are taking care of her.

The insiders further said,

"She was working overtime, but she clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 any more, let alone 25."

Another friend also feared about her health and said that if she goes on like this and overworks then she might end up like Michael Jackson.

For those who are unaware, the iconic star Michael Jackson died in his This Is It Tour in 2009.

Insiders said that Madonna is trying to compete with younger stars and thus she is overworking, friends say they are worried about another Michael Jackson situation

The insiders while speaking with The Sun said that Madonna is trying to compete with young stars but she does not realize that she is not that young anymore.

The source further said,

"Many of us feel the constant remarks about her age have put pressure on her to compete, so we are relieved that she has been forced to take time out and put her health first. People were really worried about her."

The source also said that there were concerns that there could be a potential another Michael Jackson situation if Madonna doesn't slow down.

The source further added,

"Everyone saw something like this coming because of her intense schedule but only a few were brave enough to tell her that they were concerned."

At the time of his death, Michael Jackson was in the midst of preparations for a highly anticipated series of comeback concerts titled This Is It. These concerts were scheduled to take place in London starting in July 2009. According to CNN, before Michael Jackson's death, he was overworking and went 60 days without proper sleep. At that time, he was preparing to set a world record with his one of a kind concert.

However, it is worth taking note that Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009. The official cause of his death was acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

Madonna's much-anticipated Celebration tour has been postponed

The Like A Virgin Singer's Celebration tour was due to take place on July 15, 2023. However, owing to her health condition, the tour has been postponed, reported AP.

After being diagnosed with a "serious bacterial infection," she spent multiple days intubated in the ICU. Doctors suspect the infection originated from a fever she had been trying to ignore for a month while vigorously practising.

The source concluded by saying that the 64-year-old singer's condition is completely curable and she is working with top-notch doctors who are helping to boost her immune system.

For the uninitiated, the 64-year-old singer is a globally renowned American singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur. She rose to fame in the 1980s and became a pop culture icon. With numerous chart-topping hits like Like a Virgin, Material Girl, and Vogue, she has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Poll : 0 votes