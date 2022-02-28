Leonard Nimoy children: All about family as tributes pour in for Star Trek star 7 years after death

Leonard Nimoy was popular for his appearance as Spock in the Star Trek franchise. He passed away on February 27, 2015, aged 83, and his children have recently posted tribute messages in honor of their father.

Leonard Nimoy’s son Adam Nimoy shared a picture of himself from childhood along with his father and a touching message. The tweet reads:

Adam Nimoy @adam_nimoy #LLAP 🖖 Though Dad left us seven years ago today, he’s still very much on our minds. May we embrace his memory and Mr. Spock's message of logic and peace. Love to all, Adam. #StarTrek Though Dad left us seven years ago today, he’s still very much on our minds. May we embrace his memory and Mr. Spock's message of logic and peace. Love to all, Adam. #StarTrek #LLAP 🖖 https://t.co/e9cCBqCWAZ

Julie Nimoy @JulieNimoy @nimoycopdfilm @StarTrek #LLAP Remembering my dad @TheRealNimoy on the seventh year of his passing. Dad, you are hugely missed, especially your warm and loving hugs. Your memory lives on - always and forever. Remembering my dad @TheRealNimoy on the seventh year of his passing. Dad, you are hugely missed, especially your warm and loving hugs. Your memory lives on - always and forever. ❤️ @nimoycopdfilm @StarTrek #LLAP https://t.co/2orGJzEg9n

The actor’s daughter Julie Nimoy shared in another tweet (above) that he will be missed, and his memory lives on forever.

Apart from Leonard’s children, Star Trek’s official account also posted about Nimoy, calling him one of Star Trek’s greatest icons.

Captain Kirk actor and Leonard Nimoy’s longtime co-star William Shatner also paid tribute to him with a picture of them together from happier times.

Children of Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy first married actress Sandra Zober in 1954. They welcomed two children, Julie, born in 1955, and Adam, born in 1956.

The Land of the Lost star reportedly left Sandra on her 56th birthday and divorced her in 1987. He then married actress Susan Bay, Michael Bay’s cousin, on New Year’s Day 1989.

Adam Nimoy and Julie Nimoy speak during the Star Trek: Mission New York event (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Adam Nimoy is a well-known television director who made his debut in the entertainment industry as an attorney in entertainment law. Singer Kurt Harland said he was instrumental in clearing several Star Trek samples used on Information Society’s self-titled debut record.

He was also a business-affairs executive at EMI America Records and Enigma Records. He is famous for directing episodes of NYPD Blue, Nash Bridges, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Babylon 5, The Outer Limits, and more.

Adam was married to his first wife Nancy for 18 years, and they had two children. His second wife, Martha, lost her life to cancer. Adam then married actress Terry Farrell on March 26, 2018, in a civil ceremony in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Julie Nimoy is known for her work on Remembering Leonard: His Life, Deadly Games, Legacy and Battle with COPD, and more. She married David Knight in May 2015 and was previously married to Gregory Schwartz.

Also known as Leonard Simon Nimoy, the star gained recognition for his appearance as Spock in the Star Trek franchise for 50 years, starting with two pilot episodes in 1964 and 1965 to his final performance in 2013.

