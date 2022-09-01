"Lesa and Ayan ate down": RHODubai fans feel Lesa and Ayan overshadowed other cast members in the reunion 

RHODubai reunion Part 1 aired tonight on Bravo. Chanel pointed out Caroline's claims that her husband did not ever play soccer on the team he was claiming to, and Lesa backed her claims. She also claimed that Sergio and Stanbury were not the affectionate couple they portrayed to be.

Chanel accused Brooks of only loving 'rich' African men. Chanel also fought Sara when she claimed that the former always played the victim card and that she and Lesa always talked badly about other people. Chanel mentioned that Sara had warned her to make a police complaint against Chanel for calling her preachy and judgemental.

Lesa claimed that Brooks was jealous of her and Chanel's friendship. Sara said they were all friends, but Chanel taunted her, saying,

"Since last week?"

Lesa also shut down Caroline's claims that she had stolen her fashion designs. She said she was the only one with a viable business among the ladies, upsetting Nina as she owned a viable fruitcake company. When Caroline brought out her compilation, A Book of Lies by Lesa Milan, Lesa calmly replied that she was obsessed with her and wanted to look like her.

RHODubai fans were impressed by Chanel and Ayan's onscreen presence and friendship.

RHODubai fans love Chanel and Lesa

RHODubai fans felt that the other four cast members did not like each other and were pretending to be friends because they wanted to overshadow the bond between Lesa and Ayan. They felt that only Chanel and Lesa were friends and that they overpowered everyone at the reunion.

braceface @jazzzzmeeean The problem with #RHODubai is Lesa and Ayan are playing the role of "real housewives" while the other four are trying to act "normal" (no conflict amongst friends). The problem with #RHODubai is Lesa and Ayan are playing the role of "real housewives" while the other four are trying to act "normal" (no conflict amongst friends).

𝔸𝕄𝔹 @imcaramelnotred #RHODubai Lmao Stanbury is trying to be that girl and Ayan and Lesa shut her ass down every time… I truly believe she thinks Brooks is her guard dog and will check them, but she can’t hang either 🤣 #RHODubai Reunion Lmao Stanbury is trying to be that girl and Ayan and Lesa shut her ass down every time… I truly believe she thinks Brooks is her guard dog and will check them, but she can’t hang either 🤣😂 #RHODubai #RHODubaiReunion

Mellie D @MelliesThoughts It is so obvious the other woman are threatened by Ayan and Lesa and it’s sad, understandable, but still sad. And they showed up to this reunion to try and turn the audience against Lesa and Ayan #RHODubai It is so obvious the other woman are threatened by Ayan and Lesa and it’s sad, understandable, but still sad. And they showed up to this reunion to try and turn the audience against Lesa and Ayan #RHODubai https://t.co/y6RnfjN2wl

BritBratAlexis @DevilBratAlexis That reunion annoyed me because why y’all not letting the bad bitches(Lesa & Ayan) of the show talk more. Y’all got silent Nina, Fake Dr Sara, Psychopath Brooks and well known Racist Stanbury on that couch for nothinggggg #RHODubai #RHODubai Reunion That reunion annoyed me because why y’all not letting the bad bitches(Lesa & Ayan) of the show talk more. Y’all got silent Nina, Fake Dr Sara, Psychopath Brooks and well known Racist Stanbury on that couch for nothinggggg #RHODubai #RHODubaiReunion

👩🏽‍💻👩🏽‍💼🦸🏽‍♀️📓📚 @dwriterlife Ayan and Lesa are eating these girls up! #RHODubai Ayan and Lesa are eating these girls up! #RHODubai

𝔭𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔧𝔬 @aceofzo Ayan and Lesa really carried season 1 on their back 🥴 their checks should definitely be higher than anyone else’s next season. #RHODubai Ayan and Lesa really carried season 1 on their back 🥴 their checks should definitely be higher than anyone else’s next season. #RHODubai https://t.co/PMzgOSeS0o

Mrs.Williamson @Relly69 of the show Stanbury and her minions big mad that Ayan and Lesa are the starof the show #rhodubai Stanbury and her minions big mad that Ayan and Lesa are the star ⭐of the show #rhodubai https://t.co/cL6BhhXteI

What happened on RHODubai tonight?

Tonight on RHODubai Reunion Part 1, host Andy Cohen asked the ladies to throw light on the show's representation of Dubai culture and the strict laws related to the LGBTQI+ community and women's rights. Chanel pointed out that even in America, women are not allowed to abort kids, so such laws are everywhere.

The cast members also said that Dubai did not disrespect anyone's culture, so they did not do any PDA on the roads, including straight people. Chanel pointed out that she had a lot of queer friends, and as long as they respected their country, everything would be fine.

The cast then clarified that the Dubai government did not fund the show and that black people were treated like royalty there, but that both Caroline Brooks and Lesa were afraid for the safety of their kids.

She clarified that the show was not a documentary about emirate housewives but some women living in Dubai. Lesa felt that it was huge that three black women were a part of the cast.

The episode description reads,

"The ladies of Dubai bring the desert heat to New York City to face one another after a tumultuous season; Caroline Stanbury accuses Lesa of stealing her fashion designs and unveils her "Book of Lies."

Lesa stated that she lost her brother to gun violence and wished they had strict gun laws everywhere, like in Dubai, where even regular police did not have guns. Sara defended Caroline's fiance, saying that his 'racist' tweets were made by someone else who had his phone.

The next part of RHODubai Reunion Part 2 will air on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

