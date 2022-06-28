Lewis Clark Valley murders: 5 quick facts to know ahead of People Magazine Investigates' next episode

The Lewis Clark Valley in the United States became a hotspot for murders in the late 1970s and early 80s, with five disappearances year after year. One of them was 12-year-old Christina White who mysteriously disappeared on April 28, 1979.

Three years after White, other individuals from the Lewis Clark Valley of the Pacific Northwest, which borders Washington and Idaho, started disappearing. Of the five people that went missing all those years ago, the remains of only three have been discovered till date. Over 43 years have gone by and yet the cases remain unsolved.

Reports suggest that the alleged murders in the barely populated valley located on the northern side of Idaho were committed by an unidentified serial killer. Additionally, the serial killer is speculated to be responsible for more than 30 killings over the course of more than 40 years.

Here are five interesting facts about the Lewis Clark Valley murders.

Five quick facts you need to know about about the Lewis Clark Valley murders

According to reports, at least five individuals disappeared in the Lewis Clark Valley, with only three corpses being found in the years that followed. Cases of the other missing people remain unsolved till date.

Although neighbourhood authorities searched for the perpetrator for years, the cases went cold and were closed due to lack of clues and evidence.

1) Christina White's 1979 cold case remain unsolved

Christina White was 12 when she disappeared nearly 43 years ago in the Lewis Clark Valley region. Detectives have been looking into her missing case ever since.

On April 28, 1979, White went to the Asotin County Fair in Eastern Washington State and never returned home. Reports state that her schoolwork was found discarded in pieces in the outer regions of Asotin a little while after she went missing.

2) Kristin David's 1981 disappearance

Kristin David, an Idaho University senior, was last spotted bicycling from Moscow, Idaho, where she attended college, to Lewiston, her place of residence. On June 26, 1981, she was covering the 32-mile long track on Highway 95 when she disappeared.

In a horrifying discovery, butchered remains of the 22-year-old were found nearly eight days later, establishing her case as a homicide.

3) More about Kristin David's case

Kristin David's investigation reports state that dismembered human remains were found in and around the Snake River's banks. It started on July 4, 1981 when black plastic bags containing wrapped bundles of body parts were found. These body parts were later confirmed as David's, ultimately leading to the discovery of her body along with one of her legs.

Although most of her belongings were never found, authorities somehow linked David's murder to White's disappearance in 1988. However, it wasn't the only case connected to the perpetrator who allegedly committed crimes in the Lewis Clark Valley.

4) The Lewiston Civic Theatre disappearances

On September 12, 1982, Jacqueline "Brandy" Miller, 18, and Kristina Nelson, 21, both Lewiston Civic Theatre employees, disappeared close to their place of work. Nelson had planned to return home soon and even left a message for her partner, but both the women, who were Lewiston residents, never returned.

Their colleague, 35-year-old Steven Pearsall also went missing the same evening after his partner dropped him at his place of work around midnight.

5) Evidence discovered two years later outside town

Initially, the police suspected that Pearsall, Miller and Nelson were part of a cult. However, that was proven wrong in 1984, nearly two years after the Civic Theatre disappearance when two bodies were discovered near Kendrick, Idaho.

The bodies of Miller and Nelson were found near Kendrick, which is nearly 40 miles from their small town. Reports state that only upon the discovery of their remains, their deaths were officially declared as murders.

Catch the Lewis Clark Valley murder cases on ID's People Magazine Investigates.

