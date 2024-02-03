Liam Gallagher and John Squire UK Tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues and more 

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's UK tour is scheduled to be held from March 13, 2024, to March 26, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland, as well as a show in Ireland. The tour is in support of the duo's eponymously titled debut album, which will be released later in the year.

The duo announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, London, and Dublin, among others, via individual posts on their official Instagram page on January 26, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently available from the links in the singers' official social media, or directly via Ticketmaster itself. Tickets are priced at an average of £84.70 and are available in limited numbers due to high demand. Ticket purchases are subject to processing fees and service taxes.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire UK Tour dates and venues

As mentioned above, the upcoming tour by the duo is in support of their upcoming eponymously titled debut album. Speaking about said album in a general press statement, Liam Gallagher elaborated on it, stating:

"I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f*****g love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial."

John Squire further elaborated, taking over from Gallagher:

"It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude."

Now the duo is set to bring their debut music to the UK and Ireland. The full list of dates and venues for the Liam Gallagher and John Squire UK Tour 2024 is given below:

March 13, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Barrowland

March 14, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK, at The Halls

March 16, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia

March 18, 2024 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, at Newcastle O2 Arena

March 20, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 21, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 23, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at O2 Academy

March 25, 2024 – London, UK, at O2 Kentish Town Forum

March 26, 2024 – London, UK, at Troxy

The dates for the other Liam Gallagher and John Squire live shows are also given below:

April 2, 2024 – Paris, France, at Salle Pleyel

April 4, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Columbiahalle

April 6, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Fabrique

April 11, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York, at Paramount

Gallagher also added in an exclusive statement to Radio X on January 30, 2024, regarding the tour that the duo will not play songs from either of their other projects, stating:

"Nah, not doing any of that. It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff. No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over. I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that...they just mean too much to me."

Liam Gallagher is also set to play across the UK in celebration of the Oasis album, Definitely Maybe's 30th anniversary, as well as an appearance at the 2024 Reading & Leeds.