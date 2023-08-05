SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo: Tickets, lineup, dates, venues, and all you need to know about the K-pop festival

SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo is set to take place with a star-studded lineup. K-pop fans are excited to watch some of their favorite stars take the stage over the course of the two-day festival. Artists including NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE, and more are set to make an appearance at the event.

Tickets for SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo will go on sale on September 1, 2023, at 10:00 am (JST). Fans can buy tickets online via the official festival's website or from authorized ticket sellers.

The ticket prices range from 9,800 yen to 19,800 yen, depending on the type of seat and the date of the event. Fans who wish to attend both days can buy a two-day pass, which is available for 35,000 yen. It is important to note that the age limit for the event is six years and above.

K-Pop festival SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo 2023 to be held on October 3 and 4

SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo will take place over two consecutive days, October 3 and October 4, 2023. The artists' performances will be hosted at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The arena boasts a seating capacity of 15,000 and is well known for hosting several prestigious events, including the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The festival will mark a significant milestone for 'Inkigayo' as this will be the first time in its 27-year history that the show will be organizing an overseas event.

The decision to hold the live show in Tokyo reflects the soaring global popularity of K-pop and its growing connection with fans across the world. With its star-studded lineup, SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo will be an unforgettable celebration of K-pop culture. It will also be a remarkable opportunity for fans to witness top-tier performances from some of the industry's biggest stars.

The festival's lineup promises an enthralling experience for K-pop fans. On October 3, fans will be able to watch performances by NiziU, Oh My Girl, ATEEZ, TEMPEST, and ZEROBASEONE. Another set of artists including NCT Dream, SHINee's Key, (G)I-DLE, INI, Kep1er, and The New Six (TNX) will grace the stage on October 4. Notably, NCT Dream and TNX will both perform as five-member groups.

Fans can check more details about the event and ticket sales on the official website. The audience will have a chance to participate in various benefits and events during the festival.

All SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo attendees will receive a trading card on both days, and lucky ticket holders will be invited to a send-off party. Additionally, fans can win an invitation to a mini stage (talk show) featuring artists including ZEROBASEONE, girl group Kep1er, and TNX.

For SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo, each person can apply for up to four tickets per performance, with the option to apply for both days. Fans should also keep an eye out for any potential changes in the dates and timings of the event, which depend on government regulations. It is also important to note that the performers are subject to change and no refunds will be provided once attendees purchase their tickets.

Poll : Will you be attending SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo? Yes No 0 votes