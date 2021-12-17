Liberate from ‘Shark Tank’: All about the founder who once featured in Forbes

A brand new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will air this Friday, and it will feature an interesting deal related to mental health. Founder Liv B. will appear on the ABC show to pitch her business, Liberate.

She is a certified meditation and mindfulness coach and a yoga teacher who has led classes for magazines like HEALTH and SHAPE. Liv and her business Liberate have also featured in Forbes, The Cut, Business Insider and many more publications.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 9 mentions Liv’s deal. It reads:

“An entrepreneur from Santa Monica, California, presents her online self-care program for a different type of workout.”

Liberate started during COVID-19 lockdown

Liv started this health club for the mind during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was a difficult time for everyone around the world, especially for those who struggle with isolation.

Liberate provides virtual classes to strengthen one’s mental muscles and reduce stress. The brand's website reads:

“The one-of-a-kind Liberate Method was designed to help you gradually apply the breaks to racing thoughts — all while strengthening those mental muscles like resilience and courage. Each class engages you in a flow of intentional activities that inspire calmness, connectivity, and confidence.”

The Shark Tank business deal is said to be the first mental fitness studio that provides courses designed specifically to build your mental strength.

How to book Liberate classes?

Liberate's website provides several offers, from free trials to monthly and annual memberships. While the unlimited monthly membership can be purchased for $19, interested customers can get the yearly one for $99.

It gives you access to self-guided programs, weekly classes and a workout class library.

Plus, it has programs for individuals as well as companies.

When will it air on ‘Shark Tank’?

Liv will introduce her business, Liberate, on Shark Tank on Friday, December 17, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Liberate will be one of four business pitches to feature in that episode. Other products include Banana Loca, Tenikle and MAXPRO.

Shark Tank episode 9 will welcome guest judge Daniel Lubetzky, who was present in the previous episode as well.

The regular panel of sharks included Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary.

