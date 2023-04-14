Lifetime movie Drunk, Driving, and 17 cast list explored

The new Lifetime film, Drunk, Driving, and 17, will air on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The movie centers around a teenager who gets involved in a car accident. To make things worse, she was inebriated at the time of driving. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime:

''The story of the tragic consequences of underage drinking and social hosting, where adults allow their children to host parties with alcohol with the belief they are safer drinking at home. 17-year-old Kim (Savannah Lee Smith) is every parent’s dream–she’s an honor student, popular, responsible, and bound for Stanford. But when she sees her boyfriend Dan flirting with another girl, Kim makes the worst decision of her life.''

The description further states:

''In the blink of an eye, Kim wrecks the car, her life, and almost kills a classmate in a head-on collision. While Kim is responsible for her own actions, Dan’s parents, Martha and Tim also face scrutiny and liability by the town and police for allowing alcohol to be served to minors at their home.''

The film stars Savannah Lee Smith in the lead role, along with numerous others playing significant supporting roles.

Lifetime's Drunk, Driving, and 17 cast list: Savannah Lee Smith and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Savannah Lee Smith as Kim Summers

Savannah Lee Smith plays the lead character of Kim in the new Lifetime movie, Drunk, Driving, and 17. She's an impulsive teenager who gets involved in a devastating car accident that nearly kills her classmate. She's the protagonist of the film, and her story forms the core of the narrative.

It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the movie. Apart from Drunk, Driving, and 17, Savannah Lee Smith is known for her performance in Gossip Girl, wherein she played the role of Monet de Haan.

2) Michael Michele as Martha Wright

Michael Michele portrays the role of Martha Wright in the Lifetime thriller film. She's the mother of Kim's boyfriend, Dan. Not many other details regarding her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play a significant role in the story.

Michael Michele has previously starred in Dynasty, MacGyver, and Relative Stranger, among many more.

3) David Shae as Tim Wright

David Shae essays the role of Tim Wright in Drunk, Driving, and 17. He's the father of Dan Wright and plays a key role in the movie. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are being kept under tight wraps.

David Shae's other notable film and TV acting credits include Richard Jewell, Creepshow, and many more.

Apart from Savannah Lee Smith, David Shae, and Michael Michele, the movie also stars numerous others playing crucial supporting/minor characters, including:

Vonii Bristow as Zach

Antonio Davis as Dan

Chantal Jean-Pierre as Robin Summers

Ethan McDowell as Coach Roberts

Matt Riedy as the Judge

The trailer introduces viewers to the main characters while setting up the plot without revealing any spoilers. Fans can expect a fascinating courtroom/family thriller.

You can watch Drunk, Driving, and 17 on Lifetime on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

