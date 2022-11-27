Lifetime's new holiday film, A Christmas Spark, is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, November 27, 2022. It tells the story of a woman whose husband passed away recently. Although her life may seem grim, Christmas has some pleasant surprises for her. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Lifetime:

''Recently widowed Molly has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank, the town’s most eligible bachelor.''

The description further states:

''As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. And when the star of the pageant loses her voice moments before the show, it will be up to Molly to step into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life.''

The movie stars Jane Seymour, Joe Lando, and many others in key roles. A Christmas Spark is directed by Rhonda Baraka and written by Eirene Donohue.

Lifetime's A Christmas Spark cast: Jane Seymour and others feature in major roles in the new Christmas flick

1) Jane Seymour as Molly

Jane Seymour plays the lead role of Molly in A Christmas Spark. In the film, the character is shown to be going through a hard time as she tries to cope with the loss of her husband, but she may have another chance at finding love again. Seymour looks phenomenal in the film's sneak peek and promises to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from A Christmas Spark, the actress is best known for her performances in Captains and the Kings, East of Eden, and Wedding Crashers, to name a few.

2) Joe Lando as Hank Marshall

Actor Joe Lando takes on the role of Hank Marshall in the new film. He seems to be playing Seymour's love interest in the film and his impeccable onscreen chemistry with her co-star is one of the film's biggest highlights. As an actor, Lando is known for his appearances in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, The Secret Circle, No Code of Conduct, and many more.

3) Sarah Smyth as Kristen

Sarah Smyth stars as Kristen, Molly's daughter in A Christmas Spark. Very few details about her role are known at this point. Smyth has previously appeared in When Calls the Heart, Cedar Cove, and Call Me Fitz, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars quite a few others in key supporting/minor roles:

Sharmaine Yeoh

Jaxon Jensen

Colin Milne

A sneak peek of the film shows the lead character, Molly, going on a motorcycle ride with Hank. The scene has a charming and lighthearted tone and offers a glimpse of the film's romantic tone. Fans can expect a thoroughly entertaining and refreshing romcom with fascinating characters.

You can watch A Christmas Spark on Lifetime on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

