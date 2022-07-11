Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Who shot Deserae Turner and where is he now?

The upcoming episode of Lifetime's true crime series #TextMeWhenYouGetHome will focus on the shooting of Utah teen Deserae Turner.

The official synopsis of the episode, which is set to air on July 11, 2022, states:

''When Deserae Turner didn't come home after school, her mother and friends began texting her incessantly; a massive search ensued, and 47 of her friends were questioned; her Snapchat turns out to be the key to the mystery.''

Turner was shot by one of her classmates and left to die in a dry canal in Smithfield, Utah.

Read further ahead to find out more details about the culprits ahead of Monday's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome episode.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: How did Deserae Turner's shooters plan to kill her?

Per The Salt Lake Tribune, two teenage boys, Colter Peterson and Jayzon Decker, allegedly planned to kill Deserae Turner. Peterson reportedly got annoyed after Turner messaged him on Snapchat.

Decker told Peterson they could kill her, and the two soon came up with a plan to take her to a dry canal in Smithfield. They reportedly devised the plan while playing video games.

On February 17, 2017, the two boys decided to meet Turner at the aforementioned location under the false premise of selling a knife. Per FOX 13, Peterson and Turner were friends, but the girl didn't know much about Decker.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the boys' original plan was to kill Turner by slitting her throat. However, they later discarded the plan and decided to shoot her instead.

On that fateful day, Decker arrived at the location and reportedly pretended to be searching for a missing ring. Peterson then shot Turner in the back of the head.

Decker took the shell casing home ''as a memento,'' and the two also stole some of Turner's valuables, including her iPod and some money.

Turner was found eight hours later in the canal by two of her family friends using her cell phone information. She was subsequently taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where she was put in a medically-induced coma. After she recovered from her coma, she was shocked to find out about her friend's alleged betrayal.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Where is Colter Peterson, Deserae Turner's shooter, now?

Police arrested the two boys and charged them with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, along with four counts of obstruction of justice.

During subsequent interrogations, Decker changed his story numerous times. According to Deseret News, Peterson wrote a letter of apology to the girl and her family, while Decker expressed no apparent remorse (via FOX 13).

The two were eventually found guilty and were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. They were both charged as adults.

Both Peterson and Decker will not be eligible for parole for at least 15 years. There are no exact details about Peterson's current whereabouts, but he's believed to be serving his sentence at the Utah State Prison.

You can watch the upcoming episode of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome on Lifetime on Monday, July 11, 2022.

